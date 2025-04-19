JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

The JEE Main Session-2, 2025 results saw 24 students achieve a 100 percentile, including 7 from Rajasthan. These include Omprakash Behera, MD Anas, Ayush Singhal, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh, and Lakshya Sharma.

Focus on the present, not the past: Omprakash Omprakash Behera, who scored 300 out of 300 in the exam, said that the only mantra for success in the exam is to focus on what is happening, rather than dwelling on what has already happened. “I don’t have a smartphone because I believe it distracts. I study for 8-9 hours daily. I am currently preparing for the Advanced exam.”

Omprakash’s mother in Kota for three years Omprakash Behera hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. His mother, Smita Rani Behera, is a college lecturer in Odisha teaching Education. However, to provide care during her son’s studies, she has been on leave for the past three years and resides in Kota with him.