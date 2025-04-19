JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

scriptJEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank | Latest News | Patrika News
JEE Main Topper Om Prakash Behera: Om Prakash Behera who scored a perfect 300 out of 300 in the JEE Main exam, shared his success mantra: Instead of dwelling on the past, focus on the present.

JEE Main Result 2025: Kota. Omprakash Behera, a coaching student from Kota, Rajasthan, has created history by securing All India Rank 1 in the country’s largest engineering entrance examination (JEE Main Session-2, 2025). Omprakash achieved a perfect score of 300 out of 300.
The JEE Main Session-2, 2025 results saw 24 students achieve a 100 percentile, including 7 from Rajasthan. These include Omprakash Behera, MD Anas, Ayush Singhal, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh, and Lakshya Sharma.

Focus on the present, not the past: Omprakash

Omprakash Behera, who scored 300 out of 300 in the exam, said that the only mantra for success in the exam is to focus on what is happening, rather than dwelling on what has already happened. “I don’t have a smartphone because I believe it distracts. I study for 8-9 hours daily. I am currently preparing for the Advanced exam.”

Omprakash’s mother in Kota for three years

Omprakash Behera hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. His mother, Smita Rani Behera, is a college lecturer in Odisha teaching Education. However, to provide care during her son’s studies, she has been on leave for the past three years and resides in Kota with him.

Father took deputation in Delhi

His father, Kamal Kant Behera, is an officer in the Odisha Administrative Service. To help with his son’s studies, he also took a deputation in Delhi to be able to visit Kota and provide emotional support. The family is celebrating this achievement.

