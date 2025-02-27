Jodhpur AIIMS: Nursing student ragged, action against 3 seniors
A case of ragging has come to light at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur involving a first-year BSc Nursing student. Senior students verbally harassed the junior student. Following a complaint by the student to AIIMS Director Dr. Govind Das Puri, an anti-ragging committee meeting was held at AIIMS. The meeting heard the victim student and the three accused students. According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, any form of harassment of a junior student is considered ragging.
In light of this, one senior student has been suspended for three months and another for one month. A third student received a warning. During the suspension, the students will not be able to attend classes. Notably, in October last year, a ragging complaint involving MBBS students was filed on the UGC portal. Following an investigation, the accused students were suspended for three and six months respectively.
The victim student submitted a written complaint to the AIIMS director, demanding action against the three students involved in the ragging. Taking the incident of ragging seriously, which occurred mid-semester and six months after the student’s admission, the Jodhpur AIIMS administration conducted a preliminary investigation, in which all three accused students admitted their guilt. The case was then presented before the anti-ragging committee.
Students Admit Guilt
A subcommittee meeting was held before the AIIMS anti-ragging committee meeting. After considering all points in the anti-ragging committee, the main accused senior student who engaged in ragging will be barred from academic activities for three months under a major penalty, and the student who assisted her will be barred for one month under a minor penalty. The third student, who was merely present, received a warning. All three students admitted their guilt.
