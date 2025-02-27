Jodhpur AIIMS: Nursing student ragged, action against 3 seniors

In light of this, one senior student has been suspended for three months and another for one month. A third student received a warning. During the suspension, the students will not be able to attend classes. Notably, in October last year, a ragging complaint involving MBBS students was filed on the UGC portal. Following an investigation, the accused students were suspended for three and six months respectively.

AIIMS nursing students are scheduled to hold a freshers' party on March 8th. On February 15th, students gathered in the activity room to prepare for this event. During this time, a first-year student was verbally harassed by three senior students. The victim was distressed by the words spoken, while the students who committed the ragging enjoyed it.

The victim student submitted a written complaint to the AIIMS director, demanding action against the three students involved in the ragging. Taking the incident of ragging seriously, which occurred mid-semester and six months after the student’s admission, the Jodhpur AIIMS administration conducted a preliminary investigation, in which all three accused students admitted their guilt. The case was then presented before the anti-ragging committee.