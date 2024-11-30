Jodhpur: Father visiting AIIMS for son’s treatment forgets Rs 1 lakh in auto, woman constable retrieves it using CCTV footage

According to Additional Police Commissioner (Sikau), Sunil Panwar, Leelaram Choudhary, a resident of Mudtara village in Jalore district, had travelled to AIIMS in an auto-rickshaw for his son’s treatment. After getting down at Gate-3, he realised that the bag was left in the auto. He informed Constable Maya, who was on duty at the gate. The constable started searching for the auto but couldn’t find it. The CCTV footage was also checked, but the auto’s number was not clear. With the help of nearby auto drivers, the constable showed them the footage and asked for their help. After some time, the auto driver was contacted and called to AIIMS, where he admitted to having found the bag in the auto.

After a four-hour search, Constable Maya handed over the bag containing documents and one lakh rupees to Leelaram, safely.