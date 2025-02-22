scriptJodhpur-Howrah Superfast Train Cancellation: Check Travel Dates | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jodhpur-Howrah Superfast Train Cancellation: Check Travel Dates

Jodhpur-Howrah Superfast (Train No. 12324/12323): The Barmer-Howrah Barmer Superfast Express will be cancelled between Barmer and Howrah stations on 26 February from Barmer and on 28 February from Howrah.

JodhpurFeb 22, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Railways

Indian Railways

Train News: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains running from Jodhpur, Barmer, and Bikaner towards Howrah due to operational reasons related to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Jodhpur DRM Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that train numbers 12308/12307, the Jodhpur-Howrah-Jodhpur Superfast Express, has been cancelled on 24th and 25th February from Jodhpur and on 25th and 26th February from Howrah.
Similarly, train number 12324/12323, the Barmer-Howrah Barmer Superfast Express, will be cancelled between Barmer and Howrah stations on 26th February from Barmer and on 28th February from Howrah. Train number 22308/22307, the Bikaner-Howrah-Bikaner Superfast Express, will be cancelled from Bikaner on the 22nd, 23rd, and 26th of February and from Howrah on the 24th of February. Train number 12495/12496, the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner Superfast Express, will be cancelled from Bikaner on 27th February and from Kolkata on 28th February.

Bikaner-Guwahati Train Route Changed

Due to the aforementioned reasons, train number 15633, the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, departing from Bikaner on 26th February, will operate via an altered route through Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.

