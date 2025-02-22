Jodhpur-Howrah Superfast Train Cancellation: Check Travel Dates

Similarly, train number 12324/12323, the Barmer-Howrah Barmer Superfast Express, will be cancelled between Barmer and Howrah stations on 26th February from Barmer and on 28th February from Howrah. Train number 22308/22307, the Bikaner-Howrah-Bikaner Superfast Express, will be cancelled from Bikaner on the 22nd, 23rd, and 26th of February and from Howrah on the 24th of February. Train number 12495/12496, the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner Superfast Express, will be cancelled from Bikaner on 27th February and from Kolkata on 28th February.

Bikaner-Guwahati Train Route Changed Due to the aforementioned reasons, train number 15633, the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, departing from Bikaner on 26th February, will operate via an altered route through Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.