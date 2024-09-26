Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

Potatoes, onions, and garlic are commonly used together in every vegetable dish. Housewife Mannubai Rao said that due to the continuous increase in prices of potatoes and onions, people have started using them less in their kitchens. As a result, they are now using more of other vegetables. The current prices of potatoes are Rs 40 per kilo, onions are Rs 50 per kilo, and garlic is Rs 400 per kilo.

Onions Disappear from Hotels and Dhabas Along with household kitchens, onions are also disappearing from small hotels and dhabas, where they were earlier served as a complimentary salad. Now, cucumbers and carrots are being served instead of onions. The sudden increase in prices of onions, garlic, and other vegetables has affected the taste of the common man’s plate, just before the festive season.

Garlic, an essential ingredient in every vegetable dish, has gone out of reach of the common man. According to Bilada Mandi traders Sohanlal and Shravan Mali, the production of garlic has decreased this time due to crop damage in garlic-producing cities. The supply of garlic has decreased in Jodhpur’s markets, leading to a shortage. The demand for garlic is high, but the supply is not meeting the demand, resulting in a sudden increase in prices.

The sudden increase in garlic prices has added to the woes of the people. According to wholesale onion and garlic trader Devaram Mali Khariya Mithapur, the crops of onions and garlic were damaged due to rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The crops were damaged in areas like Pratapgarh, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Jawara, Chhoti Sadri, Badi Sadri, and Nibaheda due to prolonged rainfall. The supply from Maharashtra has also stopped. It is expected that the prices will normalize before Diwali.