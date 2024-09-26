scriptGarlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

Garlic Price: According to Bilada Mandi traders Sohanlal and Shravan Mali, this time the garlic production has decreased due to crop damage in garlic-producing cities.

JodhpurSep 26, 2024 / 03:13 am

Patrika Desk

Garlic
The prices of vegetables, including potatoes, onions, and garlic, have increased, making them inaccessible to the common and middle-class people. The rising prices of potatoes and onions have already affected the kitchen budget, and now the skyrocketing prices of garlic have added to the worries of homemakers.
Potatoes, onions, and garlic are commonly used together in every vegetable dish. Housewife Mannubai Rao said that due to the continuous increase in prices of potatoes and onions, people have started using them less in their kitchens. As a result, they are now using more of other vegetables. The current prices of potatoes are Rs 40 per kilo, onions are Rs 50 per kilo, and garlic is Rs 400 per kilo.

Onions Disappear from Hotels and Dhabas

Along with household kitchens, onions are also disappearing from small hotels and dhabas, where they were earlier served as a complimentary salad. Now, cucumbers and carrots are being served instead of onions. The sudden increase in prices of onions, garlic, and other vegetables has affected the taste of the common man’s plate, just before the festive season.
Garlic, an essential ingredient in every vegetable dish, has gone out of reach of the common man. According to Bilada Mandi traders Sohanlal and Shravan Mali, the production of garlic has decreased this time due to crop damage in garlic-producing cities. The supply of garlic has decreased in Jodhpur’s markets, leading to a shortage. The demand for garlic is high, but the supply is not meeting the demand, resulting in a sudden increase in prices.
The sudden increase in garlic prices has added to the woes of the people. According to wholesale onion and garlic trader Devaram Mali Khariya Mithapur, the crops of onions and garlic were damaged due to rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The crops were damaged in areas like Pratapgarh, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Jawara, Chhoti Sadri, Badi Sadri, and Nibaheda due to prolonged rainfall. The supply from Maharashtra has also stopped. It is expected that the prices will normalize before Diwali.

News / Special / Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

Latest Special News

Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

Special

Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

in 5 hours

Aadhar Card Benefits for Farmers: License will be Canceled if Irregularities are Found, Order Issued

Special

Aadhar Card Benefits for Farmers: License will be Canceled if Irregularities are Found, Order Issued

in 5 hours

Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

Special

Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

in 5 hours

Rain has turned common roads into rivers, broken roads

News

Rain has turned common roads into rivers, broken roads

in 3 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.