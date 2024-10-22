scriptJodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away | Latest News | Patrika News
Jodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away

Jodhpur News: His son and former BJP district general secretary Mahendra Meghwal said that he was continuously the BJP district president from 1980 to 89.

JodhpurOct 22, 2024 / 01:39 pm

Mohan Meghwal passed away
Mohan Meghwal, a minister in the Rajasthan government and former MLA, passed away at the age of 81. He was unwell for some time. Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with the BJP since its establishment, started his political career as a small worker.
He was made a member of the Urban Development Authority in 1977. After that, he held many important positions. His son and former BJP district general secretary Mahendra Meghwal said that he was continuously the BJP district president from 1980 to 89.
In 1990, he won the Surasagar assembly seat for the first time by defeating Congress’s Narpatram Barwar on a BJP ticket. During this tenure, he was also made a minister.

In the 1993 elections, he again defeated Congress’s Narpatram Barwar. He was an MLA for the last time from 2003 to 2008. During this period, he defeated Congress’s Bhawarlal Balai. After that, the Surasagar seat was delimitated, but he continued to work actively in the party.

