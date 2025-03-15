Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

According to the police, former Shiv MLA Jalam Singh Rawlot’s son, Nipun Raj Singh, and his friend, Parth Rathore, were in the car at the time of the accident. They were heading towards Chopasni when the accident occurred around midnight on Pal Road in the Chopasni Housing Board police station area.

Car was speeding at the time of the accident It is believed that the car was speeding at the time of the accident. The car became uncontrollable, crossed a one-foot-high divider, and ended up on the other side of the road. Nipun Raj Singh (26) and his friend Pārth Rāṭhaṛ (25) were seriously injured. The car was badly damaged.

Crowd gathers at the scene A crowd gathered at the scene after the accident. Chopasni police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The police rushed both injured to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors pronounced Nipun Raj Singh dead. The police have kept the body in the hospital mortuary. His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital. CHB police station in-charge Ishwar Chand Pariak is investigating the accident.