Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed
Jodhpur Road Accident: A serious road accident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, late last night resulted in the death of the son of former MLA Jalamsingh Rawalot. The accident occurred late at night near the Nahar Chowraha on Pal Road in Jodhpur.
According to the police, former Shiv MLA Jalam Singh Rawlot’s son, Nipun Raj Singh, and his friend, Parth Rathore, were in the car at the time of the accident. They were heading towards Chopasni when the accident occurred around midnight on Pal Road in the Chopasni Housing Board police station area.
Car was speeding at the time of the accident
It is believed that the car was speeding at the time of the accident. The car became uncontrollable, crossed a one-foot-high divider, and ended up on the other side of the road. Nipun Raj Singh (26) and his friend Pārth Rāṭhaṛ (25) were seriously injured. The car was badly damaged.
Crowd gathers at the scene
A crowd gathered at the scene after the accident. Chopasni police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The police rushed both injured to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors pronounced Nipun Raj Singh dead. The police have kept the body in the hospital mortuary. His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital. CHB police station in-charge Ishwar Chand Pariak is investigating the accident.
Wave of grief over the death of former MLA’s son
Nipun Raj Singh was the son of former MLA Jalamsingh Rawalot of Shiv. He hailed from Satto village in Jaisalmer district. His father is a former district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Barmer. His death has caused a wave of grief across the region. BJP workers and his well-wishers are expressing condolences on social media.