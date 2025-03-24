Jodhpur’s Seema stuns beyond Meerut’s Muskan: Chopped officer husband into 12 pieces, dumped in sewer

Sunil Chaudhary, Just 27, Agriculture Department Officer The deceased was identified as Sushil Chaudhary, who was only 27 years old. He had been appointed as an Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in the Agriculture Department. He married a woman named Seema in 2013, but the traditional post-wedding ceremony (Gauna) did not take place. Seema did not want a marital relationship with her husband because she was involved in a same-sex relationship with a woman. This is why, for seven years after the marriage, Seema remained distant from her husband, fabricating stories that her husband did not even touch her for seven years.

Facing Pressure, Considered Suicide; Sisters Suggested Killing the Husband Instead According to the police, Seema was fed up with her husband’s constant pressure. She conspired with her sisters, Priyanka and Babita, and a friend, Bhiyaram, to eliminate Sushil. Two days prior, Seema lured Sushil home under a pretext and gave him alcohol laced with a sedative. When Sushil fell unconscious, the four of them strangled him. Seema told the police that she was tired of her husband and wanted to die, but her sisters suggested killing her brother-in-law instead, ending their troubles permanently.

Dismembered Body Dumped in Sewers To dispose of the body, the accused used an electric cutter for cutting stones to dismember the corpse. They packed the body parts in plastic bags and dumped them in three different locations. Two days later, the discovery of human remains at the Nandri sewerage treatment plant brought the case to light.