Jodhpur’s Seema stuns beyond Meerut’s Muskan: Chopped officer husband into 12 pieces, dumped in sewer

The Meerut murder case has sent shockwaves across the nation. However, a similar case had also emerged in Rajasthan.

JodhpurMar 24, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

The Meerut murder case has sent shockwaves across the nation. The brutal murder of a husband, even after marrying by choice, has stunned everyone. However, a similar case had also emerged in Rajasthan. That case was even more horrifying than the Muskaan case because the wife dismembered her officer husband into 12 pieces to pursue her same-sex relationships. A sweeper cleaning the sewer found a black bag containing something ball-shaped. Upon opening it, he discovered a human skull. Over the next two days, 12 body parts were found in the city’s sewers and drains. The police meticulously pieced together the case, uncovering one of history’s most terrifying crimes. This case was solved by the Jodhpur police in August 2020.

Sunil Chaudhary, Just 27, Agriculture Department Officer

The deceased was identified as Sushil Chaudhary, who was only 27 years old. He had been appointed as an Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in the Agriculture Department. He married a woman named Seema in 2013, but the traditional post-wedding ceremony (Gauna) did not take place. Seema did not want a marital relationship with her husband because she was involved in a same-sex relationship with a woman. This is why, for seven years after the marriage, Seema remained distant from her husband, fabricating stories that her husband did not even touch her for seven years.

Facing Pressure, Considered Suicide; Sisters Suggested Killing the Husband Instead

According to the police, Seema was fed up with her husband’s constant pressure. She conspired with her sisters, Priyanka and Babita, and a friend, Bhiyaram, to eliminate Sushil. Two days prior, Seema lured Sushil home under a pretext and gave him alcohol laced with a sedative. When Sushil fell unconscious, the four of them strangled him. Seema told the police that she was tired of her husband and wanted to die, but her sisters suggested killing her brother-in-law instead, ending their troubles permanently.

Dismembered Body Dumped in Sewers

To dispose of the body, the accused used an electric cutter for cutting stones to dismember the corpse. They packed the body parts in plastic bags and dumped them in three different locations. Two days later, the discovery of human remains at the Nandri sewerage treatment plant brought the case to light.

A Crucial Clue Led to the Case’s Resolution

The name of the shop printed on the plastic bags provided a crucial lead for the police. When questioned, the shopkeeper identified Sushil. Suspicion then fell on Seema and her sisters. During interrogation, the three sisters and Bhiyaram confessed to their crime. Seema had a relationship with a female friend, a fact known to her sisters. Seema told the police that she had never liked her husband, Sunil. Following the revelation, the police arrested all the accused. Sunil’s elderly parents are still reeling from the shock of losing their only son.

