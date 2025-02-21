Khatu Shyam Fair 2025: New Traffic Route Announced

A comprehensive plan has been devised for parking, bus operations, and vehicle exit to prevent any disorder during the fair. Entry, Exit, and Parking Arrangements

This year, small vehicles and regular buses will be allowed to enter the parking area via NH-52, Manda. This will prevent devotees from facing any inconvenience. Parking facilities will be provided on road routes in all four directions, including the 52-bigha area, during the Shyam fair. This will help in crowd control and prevent traffic jams.

Vehicles will exit the 52-bigha parking area via Shahupura village. This route has already been decided to ensure smooth traffic flow. The Sanwalpura route will be used for bus operations this year. Buses will be parked near the Kisan Gaushala to provide passengers with a convenient journey. The administration has requested devotees to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and follow vehicle parking regulations to avoid unnecessary congestion.

Twelve-Day Lakkhi Fair This Year

It is noteworthy that the Khatu Shyam Ji Lakkhi Fair, which is held every year in Falgun, has been extended from 11 days to 12 days this year. Around fifteen to twenty lakh people are expected to attend this year. Sikar’s Lakkhi Fair is considered extremely important from religious and cultural perspectives.

Every year, lakhs of devotees come to visit Khatu Shyam Ji. Strict traffic rules have been implemented this year to ensure that there is no inconvenience. It has been ensured that parking and bus operations are organised systematically for the convenience of the devotees.