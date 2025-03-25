Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

Proposed Highest Increase in Karond Area The new Collector Guideline proposes increasing land prices in the Karond area to ₹50,000 per square metre. The first Orange Line of the metro, spanning 14 km from AIIMS to Karond in Bhopal city, is under construction, with 7 km of track already prepared for trials. This is the reason behind the proposed increase in land prices near the metro line in the Karond area from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000 per square metre.

Areas Experiencing Increased Land Prices — In the Karond area near the metro line, prices are proposed at ₹40,000 to ₹53,000 per square metre, and agricultural land at ₹20 crore per hectare. — In Sindhi Colony, plots are priced at ₹20,000 to ₹33,000, and agricultural land at ₹16 crore per hectare.

— On Bairagarh Road, prices are proposed at ₹15,000 to ₹28,000, and in Shahjahanabad at ₹13,000 to ₹23,000 per square metre. — In TT Nagar Smart City, plots are priced at ₹72,000 and buildings at ₹100,000 per square metre, while in BDA Misrod Barrai, plots are at ₹25,000 and buildings at ₹38,000 per square metre.