Special

Large Quantity of Explosives Found in Abandoned Pickup Truck in Jaipur

A significant discovery has been made in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. A large quantity of explosive material has been found in an unattended pickup van near Mohanpura Pullia.

May 11, 2025 / 04:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Late on Friday night, Bassi police station police recovered a large quantity of explosives from an unattended pickup van parked on the highway near Mohanpura Pullia, Dausa-Jaipur road in the capital Jaipur. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation.
Police said that during night patrol, information was received that a pickup van was parked in a suspicious condition near Mohanpura Pullia. Police arrived at the scene and searched for the driver but could not find him. The pickup was then brought to the police station with the help of a crane.

Pickup Van Brought to Police Station

Police said that during the investigation at the police station, 63 cartons were found in the pickup van, each marked with a weight of 25 kilograms. Each carton contained 12 bundles, thus a total of 756 bundles were recovered. All cartons were marked “Opty Star Explosive Classic 2-Cat ZZ AV”. The investigation confirmed that all bundles contained explosive material. In addition, ten white plastic sacks were also found in the pickup, marked “Ammonium Nitrate, Weight 50 kg”. These sacks also contained explosive material.

Police Searching for Vehicle Owner and Driver

Police said that transporting such a large quantity of explosives without a license and leaving it unattended in a public place could pose a serious threat to human life. Therefore, a case has been registered under the Rajasthan Explosives Act and the pickup van, 63 cartons and 10 sacks have been seized. Police are now searching for the vehicle owner and driver based on the pickup’s registration number.

