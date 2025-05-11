Large Quantity of Explosives Found in Abandoned Pickup Truck in Jaipur

Police said that during night patrol, information was received that a pickup van was parked in a suspicious condition near Mohanpura Pullia. Police arrived at the scene and searched for the driver but could not find him. The pickup was then brought to the police station with the help of a crane.

Pickup Van Brought to Police Station Police said that during the investigation at the police station, 63 cartons were found in the pickup van, each marked with a weight of 25 kilograms. Each carton contained 12 bundles, thus a total of 756 bundles were recovered. All cartons were marked “Opty Star Explosive Classic 2-Cat ZZ AV”. The investigation confirmed that all bundles contained explosive material. In addition, ten white plastic sacks were also found in the pickup, marked “Ammonium Nitrate, Weight 50 kg”. These sacks also contained explosive material.