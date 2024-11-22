scriptLPG Gas Cylinder: Big News for 5 Lakh Families, Get Cylinder for Just Rs 450, simply complete a small task | LPG Gas Cylinder: Big News for 5 Lakh Families, Get Cylinder for Just Rs 450, simply complete a small task | Latest News | Patrika News
Jodhpur News: Under the subsidized gas cylinder scheme, needy families are being provided with cylinders at a cost of Rs 450.

Nov 22, 2024

Jodhpur, Jodhpur Rural, and Phalodi districts’ 5 lakh families will now receive domestic LPG cylinders for just Rs 450 under the LPG subsidy scheme. For this, around 1,300 ration shops in the districts are carrying out LPG seeding. So far, 20% of the seeding has been completed. The final date for seeding is 30th November.
Under the Rasoi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, women from needy families are being supported through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the BPL category. These families have already been receiving LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450. In Jodhpur, there are 5 lakh families, of which approximately 1.5 lakh were already benefiting from this scheme. As part of the 2024-25 budget announcement by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the scheme’s scope has been expanded to include all families receiving ration wheat, i.e., all NFSA beneficiaries, who will now be eligible to receive LPG cylinders at Rs 450.
The state government has provided new POS (Point of Sale) machines to all 27,000 ration dealers in the state. The machine is quite updated, but the new machine is facing signal problems. Due to frequent network outages, there are problems in LPG seeding. Without LPG seeding, wheat distribution will not be possible this month. As a result, people are also facing a lot of trouble at ration shops. Ration dealers say that after the signal goes off on the POS machine, the network does not come for two hours, due to which the ration seekers get tired and return home.

