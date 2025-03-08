Madhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve

Currently, the park houses three adult tigers and two cubs. Following Bhopal, this is the second reserve whose boundary touches a city. The nine reserves will together form a large wildlife tourism circuit. A notification was issued on Friday evening. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it in Shivpuri on 10 March. On the same day, one tiger each will be released from Bandhavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves.

CM Dr Mohan Yadav had given his consent in a state wildlife board meeting on 8 September. The central government gave its in-principle approval within a month, and the reserve was declared within six months. Currently, MP has eight reserves: Satpura, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Sanjay Dubri, Panna, Rani Durgawati, and Ratapani.

Tourism Boost The ninth tiger reserve covers an area of 1751 sq km. The core area is 375 sq km and the buffer zone is 1276 sq km. Madhav National Park was established in 1956.

10 March marks the birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia, father of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Therefore, the inauguration is scheduled for that day. Madhya Pradesh will receive increased funding from the central government for tiger conservation.

The ninth reserve is adjacent to Kuno. Security will be tightened in Kuno, providing cheetahs with enhanced protection.