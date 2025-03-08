scriptMadhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Madhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve

Madhav National Park Inauguration: Madhya Pradesh gains its ninth tiger reserve. This is the first reserve to be established in a record six months. On 10th March, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the park, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father, Madhavrao Scindia.

BhopalMar 08, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

madhav national park

madhav national park 10 मार्च को सीएम मोहन यादव करेंगे लोकार्पण

Madhav National Park Inauguration: Madhya Pradesh (MP) has gained its ninth tiger reserve. Shivpuri’s Madhav National Park has been declared a tiger reserve. This is the first reserve where the creation process was completed within six months. It is located in Shivpuri and spans 37,523.344 hectares.
Currently, the park houses three adult tigers and two cubs. Following Bhopal, this is the second reserve whose boundary touches a city. The nine reserves will together form a large wildlife tourism circuit. A notification was issued on Friday evening. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it in Shivpuri on 10 March. On the same day, one tiger each will be released from Bandhavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves.
CM Dr Mohan Yadav had given his consent in a state wildlife board meeting on 8 September. The central government gave its in-principle approval within a month, and the reserve was declared within six months. Currently, MP has eight reserves: Satpura, Pench, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Sanjay Dubri, Panna, Rani Durgawati, and Ratapani.

Tourism Boost

The ninth tiger reserve covers an area of 1751 sq km. The core area is 375 sq km and the buffer zone is 1276 sq km.

Madhav National Park was established in 1956.
10 March marks the birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia, father of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Therefore, the inauguration is scheduled for that day.

Madhya Pradesh will receive increased funding from the central government for tiger conservation.
The ninth reserve is adjacent to Kuno. Security will be tightened in Kuno, providing cheetahs with enhanced protection.

News / Special / Madhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

World

China Extends Olive Branch to India After US Setback

in 3 hours

Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

World

Trump: India to cut tariffs after pressure from US

2 minutes ago

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

Sports

IND vs NZ Final: Major Blow to New Zealand Ahead of Final; Matt Henry May Be Omitted from Playing XI

17 hours ago

India just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance

Sports

India just one win away from becoming champions: A look at players’ tournament performance

in 2 hours

Latest Special

Madhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve

Special

Madhya Pradesh gets its ninth Tiger Reserve

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Dump Truck Mows Down Family of Five, Three Killed

Special

Rajasthan: Dump Truck Mows Down Family of Five, Three Killed

in 1 hour

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event

Special

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pratima Bagri Flees for Safety as Chaos Erupts at Event

12 hours ago

Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

Special

Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.