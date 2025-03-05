Madhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces

Madhya Pradesh, already recognised globally as a “Tiger State”, is soon to receive another tiger reserve park. Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be the state’s ninth tiger reserve, poised to become a major tourist destination for wildlife enthusiasts in the Chambal region.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav himself made this significant announcement. He stated that he will personally release a pair of tigers into Madhav National Park. Dr. Yadav expressed hope that this will increase tourist numbers in the Chambal range and provide employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

It is noteworthy that cheetahs, for the first time in Asia, are being sighted in Kuno National Park in the Chambal region. Projects are also underway for gharials and dolphins in the Chambal River area. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country, attracting a large number of tourists. All national parks experience a constant flow of tourists throughout the season, eager to enjoy jungle safaris in the tiger reserves.

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness at the increase in the tiger population in the state and the achievements in their conservation. He also congratulated the officers and staff of the Forest Department.