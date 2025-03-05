scriptMadhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces | Madhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces

Madhya Pradesh’s reputation as a tiger state is set to grow further. The tiger population here is steadily increasing.

Mar 05, 2025

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh’s reputation as a “Tiger State” is set to grow further. With the tiger population steadily increasing, the government is establishing new tiger reserves. In line with this, the state has announced the creation of another tiger reserve. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav has declared Madhav National Park as the state’s newest tiger reserve. Dr. Yadav released a special message to the media on Wednesday regarding this announcement. He expressed hope that the Chambal region will become a major tourist hub for wildlife enthusiasts.
Madhya Pradesh, already recognised globally as a “Tiger State”, is soon to receive another tiger reserve park. Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be the state’s ninth tiger reserve, poised to become a major tourist destination for wildlife enthusiasts in the Chambal region.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav himself made this significant announcement. He stated that he will personally release a pair of tigers into Madhav National Park. Dr. Yadav expressed hope that this will increase tourist numbers in the Chambal range and provide employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.
It is noteworthy that cheetahs, for the first time in Asia, are being sighted in Kuno National Park in the Chambal region. Projects are also underway for gharials and dolphins in the Chambal River area. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country, attracting a large number of tourists. All national parks experience a constant flow of tourists throughout the season, eager to enjoy jungle safaris in the tiger reserves.
CM Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness at the increase in the tiger population in the state and the achievements in their conservation. He also congratulated the officers and staff of the Forest Department.

