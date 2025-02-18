Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

The new Vande Bharat Express will originate from Jabalpur in MP and terminate at Chandrapur Fort station in Maharashtra. Initially, the proposal was to run it from Jabalpur to Raipur, but the railway administration decided to change the route.

The Indian railways has announced the new route and prepared a new schedule. The new Vande Bharat train will commence operations once it receives approval from the Railway Board. This will give Jabalpur two Vande Bharat Express trains.

Following strong passenger demand, the hopes for a new train from Jabalpur have finally been realised. This Vande Bharat Express will run from Jabalpur to Chandrapur Fort station, located in Chandrapur district. This new train will thus connect MP with Maharashtra. This decision by the railways will greatly benefit rail passengers in the Mahakaushal region, including the cultural capital (Sanskaradhani).

Chandrapur Fort station is approximately 476 km from Jabalpur. The new Vande Bharat Express will cover this distance in 8.35 hours. The railway had previously announced a Vande Bharat Express between Jabalpur and Gondia, with a route via Raipur. This route has now been changed. The Vande Bharat Express will now run from Jabalpur via Gondia to Chandrapur Fort station.

The West Central Railway Division has created a new schedule for the Jabalpur-Chandrapur Fort Vande Bharat along with the new route. According to this, the new train will depart from Jabalpur at 6:30 AM and reach Chandrapur Fort station via Nainpur, Balaghat, and Gondia. The return journey will commence at 3:45 PM from Chandrapur Fort station and arrive late at night in Jabalpur.

According to West Central Railway officials, the proposed timetable for the new Vande Bharat Express has been sent to the Railway Board. The train will be launched after receiving the green signal from the board.

New Route and Schedule

The Jabalpur-Chandrapur Fort Vande Bharat will depart from Jabalpur at 6:30 AM. This train will depart Madan Mahal at 6:40 AM, Nainpur at 7:10 AM, Balaghat at 8:28 AM, Gondia at 9:30 AM, Nagbhir at 11:53 AM, and arrive at Chandrapur Fort station at 1:45 PM.

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Chandrapur Fort station at 3:45 PM, Nagbhir station at 6:18 PM, Gondia station at 5:50 PM, Balaghat at 6:35 PM, Nainpur at 8:15 PM, and arrive at Jabalpur station at 12:20 AM.