Madhya Pradesh to rename 54 villages

In Madhya Pradesh (MP), the names of not one or two, but a total of 54 villages are being changed. This announcement was made by CM Dr. Mohan Yadav.

DewasFeb 13, 2025 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav

Fifty-four villages in Madhya Pradesh are to be renamed. CM Dr Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to initiate the process. On Monday, the CM participated in a programme held in Pipalrawan village, Sonkatch, Dewas district. Here, the BJP district president, citing public sentiment, urged the fulfilment of a long-standing demand to rename villages in Dewas district. Accepting this, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the renaming of 54 villages.
At the event, the CM transferred the 21st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana to eligible women’s bank accounts. Making a significant announcement for women, he stated, “Don’t worry, the scheme’s amount will gradually increase to ₹3000.” CM Dr. Mohan Yadav also transferred funds for the Social Security Pension Scheme and farmers at the event.
At the Pipalrawan programme, BJP district president Raysingh Sendhav presented a list of 54 villages in Dewas district, requesting their renaming. The CM accepted his proposal. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also instructed the Revenue Minister and Collector to complete the necessary procedures.
BJP district president Raysingh Sendhav explained that there had been a long-standing demand to change the identity of these villages in Dewas district. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has respected public sentiment. He stated that the BJP government is committed to restoring the cultural glory of MP. The BJP district president termed the CM’s decision a significant step towards eliminating symbols of slavery and reinstating glorious Indian culture.

