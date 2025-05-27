Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

Monsoon to Cover Andhra Pradesh in the Next 24 Hours According to the Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has become active in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The monsoon is expected to become active in the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh within the next one or two days. The monsoon has also arrived earlier than expected in parts of Telangana, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. It is predicted to become active across Maharashtra and the rest of the Northeast within the next 24 hours.

Monsoon Arrives Early for the First Time According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai earlier than expected for the first time in 75 years. The city experienced its first heavy rainfall on Monday. Previously, the southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on May 29th in 1956, 1962, and 1971.

Arrival 16 Days Early in Maharashtra Maharashtra experienced its first monsoon rains 16 days earlier than expected. In the last 24 hours, 295 millimetres of rain fell in Maharashtra, breaking the record for the highest rainfall in May. The previous record was 279.4 mm in May 1918. Following the heavy rainfall, low-lying areas of Mumbai were inundated. Services at the underground metro station in Worli were suspended due to waterlogging. Furthermore, over 250 flights were affected. Life has also been disrupted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts due to heavy rainfall.