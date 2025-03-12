Major Update in Case of Minor Student Sexually Assaulted by Female Tutor

The case of the abduction of a class 9 student from the Bijainagar police station area of Bayavar district and his recovery from the house of his female tuition teacher has taken a serious turn. In the abduction case filed by the father after the minor student went missing under suspicious circumstances, sections related to sexual abuse and the POCSO Act have been added. The police are investigating all aspects of the case. The investigation is being carried out by the Station House Officer, Karan Singh Khangarot.

Sexual Abuse Mentioned in Statements Bijainagar police station registered a case of abduction on March 7th based on a report filed by the father of the student who had initially gone missing. Police, based on the location of the student’s mobile phone, searched the town and recovered the student from the roof of the female teacher’s house. He was presented before the CWC (Child Welfare Committee) and handed over to his family. However, the student’s statement to the police and his subsequent statement in court mention sexual abuse. Based on the student’s confession, the police have added sections related to sexual abuse and the POCSO Act to the case.

Sexual abuse has been mentioned in the statements of the minor student. Based on the victim’s statement, sections of the POCSO Act and sexual abuse have been added. An impartial investigation will be conducted in this case.

Karan Singh Khangarot, Station House Officer, Bijainagar