Massive Wildfire Engulfs 175 Hectares on Rajasthan-MP Border

Due to strong winds late Monday night, the fire spread to the forests of Rawadda, Samariya, and Charcha blocks. This devastating fire has consumed 175 hectares of forest area and countless wild animals have fallen victim to it.

20 Hours of Struggle Upon receiving information about the fire, the Begund Forest Department team immediately sprang into action. With the help of the Begund Municipal Corporation fire brigade and villagers, after a strenuous 20-hour effort, they succeeded in stopping the fire’s rapid spread. However, the forest department and village teams are still working together to completely bring the fire under control.

Heavy Damage to Forest Resources There are fears that deer, rabbits, snakes, birds, and many other wild animals residing in the forest have been burnt in this fire. In addition, a large number of rare plants and trees have also been affected by the fire.

Investigation into the Causes of the Fire Continues The forest department team has started investigating the causes of the fire. According to initial information, the fire spread rapidly due to the hot weather and strong winds. However, some locals say that the possibility of the fire being started by those involved in illegal logging or poaching cannot be ruled out.

Local villagers have demanded that the forest department increase vigilance and take additional measures to monitor the forests to prevent such incidents of fire.