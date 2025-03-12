scriptMassive Wildfire Engulfs 175 Hectares on Rajasthan-MP Border | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Massive Wildfire Engulfs 175 Hectares on Rajasthan-MP Border

Devastating Fire on Rajasthan-MP Border: A massive fire has been raging for the past two days in the forests of the Upermal area, located on the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

BhilwaraMar 12, 2025 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

fire on Rajasthan-MP border
Fire on Rajasthan-MP Border: A massive fire has been raging for the past two days in the forests of the Upermal area, located on the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This fire has resulted in the widespread destruction of forest resources and wildlife. The fire initially broke out in the Aroli and Saimala protected forest areas of Bhilwara district and then spread to the protected forests of the Begund area in Chittorgarh district.
Due to strong winds late Monday night, the fire spread to the forests of Rawadda, Samariya, and Charcha blocks. This devastating fire has consumed 175 hectares of forest area and countless wild animals have fallen victim to it.

20 Hours of Struggle

Upon receiving information about the fire, the Begund Forest Department team immediately sprang into action. With the help of the Begund Municipal Corporation fire brigade and villagers, after a strenuous 20-hour effort, they succeeded in stopping the fire’s rapid spread. However, the forest department and village teams are still working together to completely bring the fire under control.

Heavy Damage to Forest Resources

There are fears that deer, rabbits, snakes, birds, and many other wild animals residing in the forest have been burnt in this fire. In addition, a large number of rare plants and trees have also been affected by the fire.

Investigation into the Causes of the Fire Continues

The forest department team has started investigating the causes of the fire. According to initial information, the fire spread rapidly due to the hot weather and strong winds. However, some locals say that the possibility of the fire being started by those involved in illegal logging or poaching cannot be ruled out.
Local villagers have demanded that the forest department increase vigilance and take additional measures to monitor the forests to prevent such incidents of fire.

News / Special / Massive Wildfire Engulfs 175 Hectares on Rajasthan-MP Border

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

National News

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

in 1 hour

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

in 4 hours

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

National News

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

4 minutes ago

Bombay High Court Orders RBI to Exchange Old Notes After 8 Years of Demonetisation

National News

Bombay High Court Orders RBI to Exchange Old Notes After 8 Years of Demonetisation

16 minutes ago

Latest Special

Jaipur Metro Expansion: Network to Connect to Sikar Road, Tonk Road, and Pratap Nagar

Special

Jaipur Metro Expansion: Network to Connect to Sikar Road, Tonk Road, and Pratap Nagar

10 hours ago

Udaipur: Man brutally bludgeoned, mutilated in shocking murder; two brothers held

Special

Udaipur: Man brutally bludgeoned, mutilated in shocking murder; two brothers held

22 hours ago

Rajasthan Driver Recruitment Exam Update: Application Deadline Approaching

Special

Rajasthan Driver Recruitment Exam Update: Application Deadline Approaching

2 days ago

Husband and wife caught on CCTV fleeing after boyfriend’s murder

Special

Husband and wife caught on CCTV fleeing after boyfriend’s murder

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.