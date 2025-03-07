scriptMega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

Career Opportunities: Over 40 companies from various sectors will participate in the fair on March 8th, offering thousands of job opportunities.

JaipurMar 07, 2025 / 02:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: A mega job fair being organised in Jaipur on the occasion of International Women’s Day will not only provide an opportunity for young people to find jobs, but it could also prove to be a major initiative of the state government’s employment policy. More than 40 companies from various sectors will participate in this fair, to be held on 8 March, and offer jobs. This initiative will not only reduce the unemployment rate but will also allow the state’s youth to chart a new direction for their careers.

A major initiative by the government, a new path for the youth

The state government has set a target of providing employment to 1.50 lakh youth through job fairs. In Budget 2025, the government announced boosting employment in the private sector through job fairs, campus interviews and new investments. This fair is a significant step in that direction. Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Industry and Commerce, will inaugurate the fair and make the youth aware of government schemes.

Who can benefit?

Candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 pass to diploma, ITI, nursing, polytechnic, etc., can participate in this job fair. Interested candidates can take advantage of the opportunity by attending with their educational certificates.

New heights of employment with technology

A QR code registration system has been implemented to ensure the participation of youth and employers, allowing them to easily register their presence. This technology-based system will not only make the process transparent but will also make it easier to obtain employment.

Vast opportunities for employment in the private sector

Amidst the limited number of government jobs today, there are huge opportunities for employment in the private sector. A large number of jobs will be offered in sectors such as logistics, hotels, banking, medical, IT, pharma, security and insurance.

Message for the youth

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged the youth to make the most of this golden opportunity. He emphasised that the state government is dedicated to ensuring employment for every young person. If you’re seeking a promising career, don’t miss the mega job fair at the Mundiyaraam Sar Sub-Regional Employment Office in Jaipur on 8 March. This event could be your gateway to success!

