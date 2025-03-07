Mega Job Fair Jaipur: Thousands of Jobs on Offer for Youth on March 8th

A major initiative by the government, a new path for the youth The state government has set a target of providing employment to 1.50 lakh youth through job fairs. In Budget 2025, the government announced boosting employment in the private sector through job fairs, campus interviews and new investments. This fair is a significant step in that direction. Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Industry and Commerce, will inaugurate the fair and make the youth aware of government schemes.

Who can benefit? Candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 pass to diploma, ITI, nursing, polytechnic, etc., can participate in this job fair. Interested candidates can take advantage of the opportunity by attending with their educational certificates.

New heights of employment with technology A QR code registration system has been implemented to ensure the participation of youth and employers, allowing them to easily register their presence. This technology-based system will not only make the process transparent but will also make it easier to obtain employment.

Vast opportunities for employment in the private sector Amidst the limited number of government jobs today, there are huge opportunities for employment in the private sector. A large number of jobs will be offered in sectors such as logistics, hotels, banking, medical, IT, pharma, security and insurance.