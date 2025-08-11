Monsoon to Revive in Rajasthan After August 15: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Weather Update: According to the meteorological centre, the monsoon will become active in the state after 15 August. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in the state after 15 August. The monsoon will not be active in the state for the next week. There will be light drizzle. According to the meteorological centre, the monsoon will be active in the state after 15 August.
According to meteorologists, the monsoon trough is still positioned north of its normal position. This trough currently passes through Faridkot, Ludhiana, Shahjahanpur, Ballia, and Jalpaiguri. Due to this, rainfall is very low in core zone states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
According to the Meteorological Department's data, Bharatpur city received the highest rainfall of 35 millimetres on Sunday. According to the meteorological centre, light to moderate rainfall will occur in eastern Rajasthan from 11 August. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. The highest daytime temperature was recorded at 39.1 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.
The Meteorological Department has reported cloudy skies in Jaipur with a possibility of rain. At 9 am today, Jaipur's temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius. Jaipur's maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 27 degrees Celsius. Compared to yesterday, there has been an increase of one degree Celsius in both maximum and minimum temperatures today.