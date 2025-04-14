Mosquito menace in Rajasthan villages, baby girl badly bitten in minutes – minister shocked by photo

Child’s Condition Deteriorates In Dhawa village, power outages have exacerbated the problem, leaving villagers vulnerable to mosquito bites throughout the night. The situation is so dire that no villager can sleep without a mosquito net. A young child suffered a severe reaction to mosquito bites, resulting in facial swelling.
Teams Arrive to Investigate BCMO Dr. Mohandan Ratnu stated that following reports of the infestation, four teams were formed under the leadership of Dr. Naveen Vishnoi in Dhawa’s Bajrang Nagar village. Each team surveyed 50 houses, including the home of the affected child. Villagers reported a two-day power outage, attributing the child’s bites to this. The child was examined and found to be healthy. Instructions were given to increase anti-larva activity in the area.
Problem Highlighted to State Minister Bishnoi State Minister KK Bishnoi visited Dhawa on Sunday. Villagers informed him about the problems caused by the Jojari river, frequent power cuts, and the mosquito menace. When shown a photograph of the child injured by mosquito bites, Minister Bishnoi was shocked. He immediately contacted administrative officials and the CMHO, instructing them to address the issue urgently and arrange for fogging in the affected villages.