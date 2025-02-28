MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

While December and January saw more intense cold than in previous years, February experienced a less pronounced cold spell. The winter season is generally considered to end on 28 February. Currently, the wind direction has consistently shifted to the south. Intense sunshine has begun, leading to a rise in both day and night temperatures. Minimum temperatures are currently above average, resulting in less cold at night.

Slight Cloud Cover, Further Temperature Rise Thursday saw a change in weather patterns. While the morning was sunny, light and partly cloudy conditions appeared in the afternoon. This resulted in a further increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

Current Fluctuating Conditions The continuous formation of western disturbances this year has led to temperature fluctuations. The typical trend in March shows a more significant temperature increase in the second half of the month. We can expect a similar pattern this year. Another western disturbance is anticipated 48 hours from now, on 2 March.

This will cause fluctuating wind direction. Similar conditions may persist in the first half of the month. From 4 March onwards, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and occasional rain in parts of Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain. Before this, a temperature increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is expected, both day and night.