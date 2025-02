MP government announces holidays: Check the dates

Holidays Declared in MP: Anganwadi centres in two districts of Madhya Pradesh have been declared closed. Details of the holiday period are as follows…

Damoh•Feb 18, 2025 / 09:47 am• Patrika Desk

Holidays Declared in MP: According to the directives of the Women and Child Development Ministry of the Madhya Pradesh government, it is mandatory to provide supplementary nutrition to Anganwadi beneficiaries for 300 days a year. Along with this, the Collector has declared local holidays for Anganwadis in the district under Women and Child Development for the year 2025.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar has declared local holidays on 26 February (Mahashivratri), 14 March (Holi), 19 March (Rang Panchami), 31 March (Eid-ul-Fitr), 12 May (Buddha Purnima), 7 June (Eid-ul-Zuha), 9 August (Raksha Bandhan), 16 August (Janmashtami), 30 September (Durga Ashtami), 20 October (Diwali), 10 October (Karva Chauth), 15 November (Birsa Munda Jayanti), and 25 December (Christmas Day). Similarly, Ashoknagar Collector Subhash Kumar Dwivedi has declared holidays for Anganwadi centres on 26 February, 13 March, 14 March, 31 March, 7 June, 9 August, 16 August, 26 August, 27 August, 1 October, 20 October, and 23 October (Bhaidooj).