Good News! MP Government led by Dr. Mohan Yadav takes a big decision, will give a big gift to the youth

Under this, the shape of the financial development corporations that provide capital to the youth for employment will be changed. Currently, three financial development corporations are responsible for the same work. Now, these three will be merged into one.

It is worth mentioning that the Mohan government of MP believes that the work of the three corporations is the same. All three corporations forward the applications of the candidates to the banks and provide grants. A decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Veera Rana a few days ago to prepare a plan in this regard. Now, a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of an Additional Chief Secretary-level officer.

Big Benefit to SC-ST In Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav’s government has implemented an economic welfare scheme to encourage self-employment among SC-ST and OBC youth and provide them with financial assistance. Loan of up to 50 Lakhs Under the self-employment scheme of the Mohan government, loans of up to 50 lakhs are provided. The government bears more than half of the interest burden on this amount. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan implemented the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme to improve this system. It is worth mentioning that the Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation provides an additional 2% interest subsidy.

Easy to Get Loan Officials of the Backward Classes Welfare Department say that with the help of the central government, they get funds at a lower interest rate for a longer period. The central government is providing funds through various schemes. If the changes are made, more benefits can be provided through a single system instead of separate systems. This will also reduce the establishment cost and make monitoring easier.

It is noteworthy that the Dr. Mohan Yadav government has announced to make the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme more effective and widespread in the budget. The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department is preparing for it. CM Mohan Yadav supports the implementation of this centralized system as soon as possible.