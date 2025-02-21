scriptNew Pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Project to Solve Water Woes for 30 Years | New Pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Project to Solve Water Woes for 30 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur News: The government has undertaken a significant initiative to lay a new pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur at a cost of ₹1886 crore.

JaipurFeb 21, 2025 / 08:57 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur News: News of a leak in the approximately 15-year-old pipeline running from Bisalpur to Jaipur has sent ripples of worry through the city’s 4 million residents.

Repairs to such leaks necessitate shutdowns of the Bisalpur system, leading to a severe water shortage for two to three days.
The government has now addressed this concern by undertaking a major project to lay a new pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur, which will cost ₹1886 crore.

Completing this 2300 mm pipeline by 2029 will eliminate water worries for the next 30 years, ending the recurring water crises.

City Currently Receives 530 Million Litres of Water

According to water engineers, the old pipeline currently supplies Jaipur with 500 million litres of water daily. The new pipeline will increase this to 700 million litres, resulting in a total daily supply of 1200 million litres.

New Pipeline Project Responsibility

Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary – Minister of Water Resources
Manish Beniwal – Chief Engineer (Urban)
Shubhanshu Dixit – Additional Chief Engineer
Sudhir Verma – Superintending Engineer (Bisalpur Project)

80-Hour Shutdown in 2023

In 2023, the Bisalpur pipeline experienced multiple leaks. A leak in June resulted in an 80-hour mega shutdown of the Bisalpur system. Previous shutdowns left the city without water for 45 hours. A report indicates 37 leaks in the pipeline, currently being managed through jacketing.

