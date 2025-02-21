New Pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Project to Solve Water Woes for 30 Years

The government has now addressed this concern by undertaking a major project to lay a new pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur, which will cost ₹1886 crore. Completing this 2300 mm pipeline by 2029 will eliminate water worries for the next 30 years, ending the recurring water crises.

City Currently Receives 530 Million Litres of Water According to water engineers, the old pipeline currently supplies Jaipur with 500 million litres of water daily. The new pipeline will increase this to 700 million litres, resulting in a total daily supply of 1200 million litres.