New rail line to connect MP and Maharashtra, linking 13 villages

Indore’s rail network is set to receive a significant boost. The railways have approved ₹2.24 crore for a survey to double the tracks.

IndoreFeb 27, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

railway line

The Indian Railways has proposed an additional line for the Ratlam-Mahu-Khandwa-Akola broad gauge project in Madhya Pradesh. Along with the new line currently under construction on this route, another line will be added. The railways have approved the survey for this new line.
This will result in a double line between Indore and Khandwa, strengthening Indore’s rail network. Work on the main line is already underway. The railways have approved ₹2.24 crore for the survey of the double track.

Over ₹2000 Crore Cost

The Ratlam-Mahū-Khandwa-Akola broad gauge project aims to eliminate Indore’s dead end and establish a direct connection with Maharashtra. This project will connect 13 villages. Last year’s budget allocated ₹910 crore to this project, which received special status in 2008. The total cost of the project exceeds ₹2000 crore.
The railways have issued tenders worth ₹468.65 crore for a diverted rail line from Patalpani to Balwada. This includes two major tunnels. Previously, a tender for a 4 km tunnel was also issued.

More Trains Expected

Work is progressing in several areas, excluding forest department land. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani had requested the railways to add another line between Indore and Khandwa. Further procedures will commence after the survey. The double line will allow for more trains to serve Indore.

