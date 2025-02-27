New rail line to connect MP and Maharashtra, linking 13 villages

This will result in a double line between Indore and Khandwa, strengthening Indore’s rail network. Work on the main line is already underway. The railways have approved ₹2.24 crore for the survey of the double track.

Over ₹2000 Crore Cost The Ratlam-Mahū-Khandwa-Akola broad gauge project aims to eliminate Indore’s dead end and establish a direct connection with Maharashtra. This project will connect 13 villages. Last year’s budget allocated ₹910 crore to this project, which received special status in 2008. The total cost of the project exceeds ₹2000 crore.