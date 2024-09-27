scriptNew Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

Traffic Police News: Now, the Jaipur police have implemented a new system, which has started working from today.

JaipurSep 27, 2024 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Now, before driving a vehicle in the capital Jaipur, know what new preparations the police have made. Often, drivers break traffic rules at intersections or red lights and escape without being caught, but the Jaipur police have implemented a new system, which has started working today.
Jaipur Traffic DCP Sagar Rana said that Jaipur is experimenting with this system for the first time. Drone cameras are being used to keep a complete eye on traffic. This system is being implemented with the help of a private company. Currently, drones are being flown at Ajmeri Gate, and its range is such that it covers an area of about five kilometers. The system captures the vehicle number along with the model of the vehicle of those who break the rules.
The DCP said that Jaipur has started this pilot project, and once it is successful, it will be implemented throughout the city. It is noteworthy that traffic in Jaipur has increased rapidly over the past few years, and the number of police personnel has not increased proportionally. Due to the increasing scope of the city, traffic police officers are also facing trouble. VIP and VVIP movements also cause more trouble. With the help of drones, information about traffic jam-like problems can be obtained much earlier.

News / Special / New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

in 2 hours

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

in 2 hours

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

in 2 hours

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

in 3 hours

Latest Special

New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

Special

New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

in 4 hours

Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

Special

Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

in 3 hours

Rupangarh Firing Case: The Family of the Deceased Refuses to Take the Body, Demanding the Arrest of the Accused and Compensation

Crime

Rupangarh Firing Case: The Family of the Deceased Refuses to Take the Body, Demanding the Arrest of the Accused and Compensation

1 day ago

Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

Special

Garlic Price: The Impact of Heavy Rainfall is Visible, Garlic Prices Have Given a Big Jolt, Onions Have Disappeared from the Plate

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.