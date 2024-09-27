New Traffic System: Now the police won’t be there, but the challan will still be cut, know the new change before driving, otherwise, there will be trouble

Jaipur Traffic DCP Sagar Rana said that Jaipur is experimenting with this system for the first time. Drone cameras are being used to keep a complete eye on traffic. This system is being implemented with the help of a private company. Currently, drones are being flown at Ajmeri Gate, and its range is such that it covers an area of about five kilometers. The system captures the vehicle number along with the model of the vehicle of those who break the rules.

The DCP said that Jaipur has started this pilot project, and once it is successful, it will be implemented throughout the city. It is noteworthy that traffic in Jaipur has increased rapidly over the past few years, and the number of police personnel has not increased proportionally. Due to the increasing scope of the city, traffic police officers are also facing trouble. VIP and VVIP movements also cause more trouble. With the help of drones, information about traffic jam-like problems can be obtained much earlier.