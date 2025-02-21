scriptNew twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case | New twist in DSP and woman constable&#39;s obscene swimming pool video case! | Latest News | Patrika News
New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

In the case of the obscene video involving a Deputy SP and a female constable, the High Court has stayed the reinstatement of the Deputy SP.

JaipurFeb 21, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Approximately three and a half years ago, an obscene video of a Deputy SP and a female constable went viral in Rajasthan. Following the video’s release, a case was filed against Deputy SP Heeralal Saini and the female constable, resulting in their arrest. The then-Congress government dismissed both from their jobs.
However, a single bench of the High Court later ordered the reinstatement of Deputy SP Heeralal Saini (. A division bench has now stayed the single bench’s order.

In July 2021, an obscene video of Rajasthan Police Deputy SP Heeralal Saini and a female constable went viral on social media. The video also showed the female constable’s 6-year-old child, depicting indecent acts against the child. Consequently, a case was registered against both under the POCSO Act, leading to their arrest. The government dismissed both from government service.

The High Court’s division bench has stayed a single bench order reinstating Heeralal Saini, a dismissed Rajasthan Police Service officer, in connection with the obscenity case involving a female constable at a swimming pool. Justices Indrajit Singh and Manish Sharma , acting on the state government’s appeal, issued this order. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad stated that the single bench ordered Saini’s reinstatement with all benefits while allowing the government to investigate based on the charge sheet. Two contradictory orders cannot be issued simultaneously. The state government has the right to take action against the guilty based on the shameful act.

