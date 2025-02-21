New twist in DSP and woman constable’s obscene swimming pool video case

However, a single bench of the High Court later ordered the reinstatement of Deputy SP Heeralal Saini (. A division bench has now stayed the single bench’s order. The Full Story… In July 2021, an obscene video of Rajasthan Police Deputy SP Heeralal Saini and a female constable went viral on social media. The video also showed the female constable’s 6-year-old child, depicting indecent acts against the child. Consequently, a case was registered against both under the POCSO Act, leading to their arrest. The government dismissed both from government service.

Government’s Right to Take Action The High Court’s division bench has stayed a single bench order reinstating Heeralal Saini, a dismissed Rajasthan Police Service officer, in connection with the obscenity case involving a female constable at a swimming pool. Justices Indrajit Singh and Manish Sharma , acting on the state government’s appeal, issued this order. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad stated that the single bench ordered Saini’s reinstatement with all benefits while allowing the government to investigate based on the charge sheet. Two contradictory orders cannot be issued simultaneously. The state government has the right to take action against the guilty based on the shameful act.