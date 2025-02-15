Nine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK today

Every evening from 7 PM to 8 PM, special shows will be held, providing a platform for budding talent and the opportunity to appear on the radio. Book lovers will have the chance to meet prominent authors. The chief guest of the ceremony, Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav will release Gulab Kothari’s books, “Mere Bheetar Main” and “The Inner Woman”.

The first day will feature a special session on Gulab Kothari’s timeless work, ‘Manas’. This session, scheduled from 5 PM to 6 PM, will include a discussion on ‘Manas’ by Prof. Rajendra Prasad Sharma, senior journalist Anand Joshi, and Sukumar Verma. Fourteen volumes of ‘Manas’ have been published so far.

At 7 PM, a special show, ‘Tug of Words: Quick-Fire Debate’, will take place. Two teams will be formed and given an engaging debate topic. This will be a major attraction for book lovers and fair attendees.

Over Two Lakh Books to be Displayed The book fair will showcase books by over two lakh authors. Prominent publishers and authors from India and abroad will be present. Literary discussions and interactive sessions with leading authors, poets, and translators will also be held. Book releases will also take place. A separate food court will offer a variety of dishes from across India.