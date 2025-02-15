scriptNine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK today | Nine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK | Latest News | Patrika News
Nine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK today

Patrika Book Fair 2025: This year’s fair, running until February 23rd, will feature nine days of discussions on books and a variety of other activities.

Feb 15, 2025

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: The Patrika Book Fair will begin on Saturday at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra. The chief guest, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, will inaugurate the fair at 4 PM. Running until 23 February, the fair will feature nine days of discussions on books along with various activities.
Every evening from 7 PM to 8 PM, special shows will be held, providing a platform for budding talent and the opportunity to appear on the radio. Book lovers will have the chance to meet prominent authors. The chief guest of the ceremony, Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav will release Gulab Kothari’s books, “Mere Bheetar Main” and “The Inner Woman”.
The first day will feature a special session on Gulab Kothari’s timeless work, ‘Manas’. This session, scheduled from 5 PM to 6 PM, will include a discussion on ‘Manas’ by Prof. Rajendra Prasad Sharma, senior journalist Anand Joshi, and Sukumar Verma. Fourteen volumes of ‘Manas’ have been published so far.
At 7 PM, a special show, ‘Tug of Words: Quick-Fire Debate’, will take place. Two teams will be formed and given an engaging debate topic. This will be a major attraction for book lovers and fair attendees.

Over Two Lakh Books to be Displayed

The book fair will showcase books by over two lakh authors. Prominent publishers and authors from India and abroad will be present. Literary discussions and interactive sessions with leading authors, poets, and translators will also be held. Book releases will also take place. A separate food court will offer a variety of dishes from across India.

Chance to Appear on Radio

A daily show hosted by RJ Sufi will be held from 7 PM to 8 PM. Participants will be quizzed, and there will be an opportunity to appear on the radio with RJ Sufi.

