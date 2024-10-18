scriptRajasthan University of Health Science Counselling Process Start For Nursing Colleges | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan University of Health Science Counselling Process Start For Nursing Colleges

Rajasthan Nursing college Counselling: Students pursuing nursing in the state will get information about the hospital attached to the college for clinical training on the website, helping them choose a college.

JaipurOct 18, 2024 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

The counselling process for seats in 183 nursing colleges in Rajasthan under the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences will start today. For the first time, students will get information about the hospital attached to the college for clinical training on the website, helping them choose a college. This will open up opportunities for them to pursue quality nursing courses in the future.
In the 2024-25 session, students will have access to complete information about nursing institutions, including their parental hospital, an affiliated hospital, and whether they are listed on the Indian Nursing Council’s website while selecting colleges during the counseling process.
In the 2024-25 session, the university has received 79021 applications for BSc Nursing in 183 colleges, 882 applications for MSc Nursing in 21 colleges, and 3305 applications for Post Basic BSc Nursing in 40 colleges. The first round of counselling will start on October 18. According to the schedule, students will fill in their choices and select institutions. The institutions will allocate seats, and students will join the institutions from November 4, with the last date being November 12, 2024.

Patrika Has Been Raising This Issue Consistently

Dean of Nursing and Chairman Counselling Board, Dr. Jogendra Sharma, said that with this innovation, students will be fully aware of the institution they are applying to, including the hospital where they will get training experience and whether they will get job opportunities in the country or abroad after completing their course. It is worth noting that Patrika has been consistently raising this issue.

