Rajasthan University of Health Science Counselling Process Start For Nursing Colleges

In the 2024-25 session, students will have access to complete information about nursing institutions, including their parental hospital, an affiliated hospital, and whether they are listed on the Indian Nursing Council’s website while selecting colleges during the counseling process.

In the 2024-25 session, the university has received 79021 applications for BSc Nursing in 183 colleges, 882 applications for MSc Nursing in 21 colleges, and 3305 applications for Post Basic BSc Nursing in 40 colleges. The first round of counselling will start on October 18. According to the schedule, students will fill in their choices and select institutions. The institutions will allocate seats, and students will join the institutions from November 4, with the last date being November 12, 2024.