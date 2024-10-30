scriptOn a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji | On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji | Latest News | Patrika News
On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

One has to climb nearly 1,100 stairs to reach the temple. The two grandchildren sat their 96-year-old grandmother in a chair and carried her on their shoulders up the 1,100 stairs to give her darshan of Bala Ji.

JaipurOct 30, 2024 / 10:56 am

Samod Veer Hanumanji Temple: The 96-year-old grandmother is a devotee of Veer Hanuman Ji, but the ropeway is closed. In such a situation, how can the grandmother have the darshan of Hanuman Ji? However, she expressed her desire to her sons and grandsons that even though the ropeway was not working, she desired to have the darshan of Bala Ji.
This was the moment when her grandsons lifted her onto their shoulders, seated in a chair, and carried her all the way to Samod Bala Ji Dham for a cherished visit. According to information, Fatehpura Bansa residents Rajkumar and Ramavatar Sharma took their 96-year-old grandmother Kesari Devi (Toda Mai) on their shoulders to give her darshan of Bala Ji. Rajkumar Sharma said that the Samod Bala Ji temple complex is located on the Aravalli hills.
One has to climb nearly 1100 stairs to reach the temple. The two grandsons sat their grandmother on a chair and carried her on their shoulders to climb the 1100 stairs, giving her the darshan of Bala Ji. Earlier, the two grandsons had also carried their grandmother on their shoulders three times to give her darshan of Bala Ji. Kesari Devi said that she had a strong desire to have the darshan of Bala Ji. Her grandsons fulfilled her wish by carrying her on their shoulders.

