On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

This was the moment when her grandsons lifted her onto their shoulders, seated in a chair, and carried her all the way to Samod Bala Ji Dham for a cherished visit. According to information, Fatehpura Bansa residents Rajkumar and Ramavatar Sharma took their 96-year-old grandmother Kesari Devi (Toda Mai) on their shoulders to give her darshan of Bala Ji. Rajkumar Sharma said that the Samod Bala Ji temple complex is located on the Aravalli hills.

One has to climb nearly 1100 stairs to reach the temple. The two grandsons sat their grandmother on a chair and carried her on their shoulders to climb the 1100 stairs, giving her the darshan of Bala Ji. Earlier, the two grandsons had also carried their grandmother on their shoulders three times to give her darshan of Bala Ji. Kesari Devi said that she had a strong desire to have the darshan of Bala Ji. Her grandsons fulfilled her wish by carrying her on their shoulders.