One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

Rajasthan Police Locate Aditya Following Aditya’s identification, the AGTF launched an investigation to locate his whereabouts in Dubai. They contacted local residents with connections to Rajasthan. In January, a police team secretly travelled to Dubai. After locating his address, a red corner notice was issued against him in connection with a fraud case registered in Sardarshahar, Churu.

What is ‘Dibba Calling’? ‘Dibba Calling’ functions as the criminals’ control room. Acting on instructions from Lawrence, Rohit Godara, and others, an individual uses the internet to make calls from two different phones. Both phones, with speakers on, are placed inside a special container. This prevents police from accessing call records. Previously, Amarjeet Bishnoi handled ‘Dibba Calling’ for the gang.

Extortion Demands After Contact with Virendra Aditya Jain came into contact with Virendra Charan, an active member of the Lawrence gang, in Churu jail in 2018. Following this, he began demanding extortion money through internet calls. He also provided the gang with information about the families of potential targets and supplied weapons to gang members.

CBI: Over 100 Criminals Brought Back to India The CBI has played a significant role in bringing criminals back to India from foreign countries. Through Interpol channels, they have brought back over 100 criminals. The CBI played a key role in the arrest of Aditya Jain. At the request of Rajasthan Police, the CBI issued a red notice through Interpol on February 18th.