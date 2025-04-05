scriptOne Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap | One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

Lawrence gang aide Aditya Jain ran extortion from Dubai. now in Jaipur for police questioning.

JaipurApr 05, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Crime Lawrence Gang Threat Controller Aditya was Found in Dubai Dibba Calling Running Now Secrets Revealed Interrogation
Rajasthan Crime: The Lawrence gang’s extortion racket, operating from Dubai, was orchestrated by Aditya Jain from Kuchaman City. Aditya, who changed his name to Tony in Dubai, inadvertently revealed his identity through a threatening call, alerting Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). When the AGTF began their pursuit, Aditya attempted to flee Dubai, but a red corner notice led to his arrest at the Dubai airport. The AGTF team brought him back to India on Friday. ADGP Crime Dinesh M.N. stated that seven cases are registered against Aditya in Rajasthan, and police from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other states will also interrogate him.

Rajasthan Police Locate Aditya

Following Aditya’s identification, the AGTF launched an investigation to locate his whereabouts in Dubai. They contacted local residents with connections to Rajasthan. In January, a police team secretly travelled to Dubai. After locating his address, a red corner notice was issued against him in connection with a fraud case registered in Sardarshahar, Churu.

What is ‘Dibba Calling’?

‘Dibba Calling’ functions as the criminals’ control room. Acting on instructions from Lawrence, Rohit Godara, and others, an individual uses the internet to make calls from two different phones. Both phones, with speakers on, are placed inside a special container. This prevents police from accessing call records. Previously, Amarjeet Bishnoi handled ‘Dibba Calling’ for the gang.

Extortion Demands After Contact with Virendra

Aditya Jain came into contact with Virendra Charan, an active member of the Lawrence gang, in Churu jail in 2018. Following this, he began demanding extortion money through internet calls. He also provided the gang with information about the families of potential targets and supplied weapons to gang members.

CBI: Over 100 Criminals Brought Back to India

The CBI has played a significant role in bringing criminals back to India from foreign countries. Through Interpol channels, they have brought back over 100 criminals. The CBI played a key role in the arrest of Aditya Jain. At the request of Rajasthan Police, the CBI issued a red notice through Interpol on February 18th.

Travel Business as a Front

Aditya moved to Dubai in January last year. He started a travel business as a front and began handling ‘Dibba Calling’ for the Lawrence gang. He avoided using his own voice during calls. However, his voice was identified in a threatening call to a businessman. Following this, police investigated his passport and confirmed his presence in Dubai.

News / Special / One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Silver Crumbles: ₹12,000 Drop in Two Days; Gold and Crude Prices Plummet

Business

Silver Crumbles: ₹12,000 Drop in Two Days; Gold and Crude Prices Plummet

in 4 hours

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

Special

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

in 5 hours

Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

Special

Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

in 5 hours

Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

Bijnor

Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

in 5 hours

Latest Special

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

Special

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

in 5 hours

Over 750 Flats Available at Affordable Rates: Registration Fee & GST Discounts, 5% Special Discount for these Individuals

Special

Over 750 Flats Available at Affordable Rates: Registration Fee & GST Discounts, 5% Special Discount for these Individuals

18 hours ago

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Special

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

18 hours ago

Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

Special

Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.