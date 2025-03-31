scriptOver 300 Encroachments on Railway Land in Rajasthan Face Demolition | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 300 Encroachments on Railway Land in Rajasthan Face Demolition

Kota News: Over 300 houses illegally constructed on railway land near Dakaniya Talab railway station in the Kota Rail Mandal will be demolished using bulldozers.

KotaMar 31, 2025 / 01:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Kota News: Over 300 houses illegally constructed on railway land near Dakaniya Talab railway station in the Kota Rail Division will be demolished. The court has granted the railway authorities permission to remove the encroachment. The railway has requested additional force from Kota City Police for the demolition drive.
The encroached land is located directly opposite Dakaniya Talab railway station. Over 300 houses have been built on this railway land. Considering the expansion of the railway station, the railway authorities filed a petition in court to evict the encroachers. After hearing the case, the court ordered the eviction of the encroachers.

Railway Writes to Kota SP, Requests Additional Force

The encroached area at Dakaniya Talab railway station falls under the Udyog Nagar police station area of Kota City Police. The railway authorities have written to the Kota City SP requesting a special force for the demolition. A letter has been sent to Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan by the Kota Rail Division. The West Central Railway Section Engineer (Works) Bhawani Mandi, Assistant Divisional Engineer Ramganjmandi, and Senior Divisional Engineer South have also written to the police administration in this regard.

Notices Served to Encroachers

The railway authorities have issued notices to the encroachers to vacate their houses and remove their belongings. Many have already vacated their houses, but some still remain. The railway will remove the encroachment with sufficient police force. The removal of encroachment is considered certain due to the development of Dakaniya Talab railway station.

