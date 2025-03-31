Over 300 Encroachments on Railway Land in Rajasthan Face Demolition

The encroached land is located directly opposite Dakaniya Talab railway station. Over 300 houses have been built on this railway land. Considering the expansion of the railway station, the railway authorities filed a petition in court to evict the encroachers. After hearing the case, the court ordered the eviction of the encroachers.

Railway Writes to Kota SP, Requests Additional Force The encroached area at Dakaniya Talab railway station falls under the Udyog Nagar police station area of Kota City Police. The railway authorities have written to the Kota City SP requesting a special force for the demolition. A letter has been sent to Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan by the Kota Rail Division. The West Central Railway Section Engineer (Works) Bhawani Mandi, Assistant Divisional Engineer Ramganjmandi, and Senior Divisional Engineer South have also written to the police administration in this regard.