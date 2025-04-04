Over 750 Flats Available at Affordable Rates: Registration Fee & GST Discounts, 5% Special Discount for these Individuals

The project offers over 750 flats at highly affordable rates. The project has been approved by the State Government, BDA, and RERA. In addition to residential flats, amenities such as a children’s play area, temple, power backup, security, and uninterrupted water supply are being provided. Applicants will receive a central government subsidy of ₹180,000 on loans, along with exemptions on registration fees and GST.

A special discount of up to 5% on the total price is being offered by the developer to women applicants, defence personnel, and central and state government employees. Applications are being accepted for 39 1BHK and 45 2BHK flats from the remaining units. Applicants can submit their application fee for their preferred unit by logging onto WWW.JANAWAS.NET. Site visits are possible from 10 am to 6 pm. Allotment will be done through a lottery on 1 May 2025 at 5 pm. For more information, contact 9928054022 and 9001993141.