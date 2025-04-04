scriptOver 750 Flats Available at Affordable Rates: Registration Fee & GST Discounts, 5% Special Discount for these Individuals | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 750 Flats Available at Affordable Rates: Registration Fee & GST Discounts, 5% Special Discount for these Individuals

Wonder Kutumb Affordable Housing Projects offer more than just residential flats. Additional amenities include children’s play areas, a temple, power backup, security, and uninterrupted water supply.

AlwarApr 04, 2025 / 10:25 am

Patrika Desk

Flats Under CM Jan Awas Yojana: A residential project, ‘Wonder Kutumb’, is being developed near the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Neemrana under the Chief Minister’s Jan Awas Yojana (CMJAY) by the Union and State Government’s Ministry of Urban Development to provide housing to every urban citizen. Applications are now open, starting from 1 April and closing on 30 April.
The project offers over 750 flats at highly affordable rates. The project has been approved by the State Government, BDA, and RERA. In addition to residential flats, amenities such as a children’s play area, temple, power backup, security, and uninterrupted water supply are being provided. Applicants will receive a central government subsidy of ₹180,000 on loans, along with exemptions on registration fees and GST.
A special discount of up to 5% on the total price is being offered by the developer to women applicants, defence personnel, and central and state government employees. Applications are being accepted for 39 1BHK and 45 2BHK flats from the remaining units. Applicants can submit their application fee for their preferred unit by logging onto WWW.JANAWAS.NET. Site visits are possible from 10 am to 6 pm. Allotment will be done through a lottery on 1 May 2025 at 5 pm. For more information, contact 9928054022 and 9001993141.

Apply for the Mukhyamantri Ghumantu Awas Yojana

To avail benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ghumantu Awas Yojana (Chief Minister’s Nomadic Housing Scheme), online applications are mandatory. The Deputy Director of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment stated that eligible homeless individuals and families from the freed, nomadic, and semi-nomadic communities, who have been surveyed by the Panchayati Raj Department and the Local Body Department and issued residential leases, can apply for financial assistance to build their own houses. They can apply online through e-Mitra kiosks and Citizen Service Centres (SSO.Rajasthan.gov.in – SJMS SMS – CM GhumantuAawas Yojna) and submit their applications to the relevant Development Officer (Panchayat Samiti) or Executive Officer (Municipal Corporation, Council, Municipality).

