Special

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Grief and Anger as Neeraj Udhawani's Body Arrives Home

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Neeraj Udhawani, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack. His mortal remains arrived at Forest View Residency, Model Town, on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed today, Thursday.

JaipurApr 24, 2025 / 08:36 am

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: At Forest View Residency in Model Town, Jaipur, eyes welled up, flats were dark, and people waited on the balcony for the arrival of Neeraj Udhawani’s mortal remains. The silence that descended upon the residency on Wednesday evening perhaps suppressed the anger of the people. When Neeraj Udhawani’s body, a victim of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, arrived outside Forest View Residency, tears flowed from people’s eyes, and their anger erupted.

A Climate of Terror in the Country – Pallavi Kaur’s Question

Wiping away her tears, local resident Pallavi Kaur said, “There is a climate of terror in the country; where are people safe?” Meanwhile, people were seen expressing their anger, shouting slogans like, “Do justice… do justice, eliminate terrorism… Neeraj bhai amar rahe, amar rahe…” (Long live Neeraj brother, long live Neeraj brother). At 8:50 PM, amidst police security, Neeraj’s body reached Forest View Residency. The police immediately escorted it inside and closed the main gate of the residency.

Neeraj’s Last Rites to be Performed Today

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Soldiers’ Welfare, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also arrived and went straight to the residency. His wife Ayushi, elder brother Kishor, and sister-in-law Shubhi also arrived with the body. Neeraj’s body will be taken to Mokshdham in Jhalana at 9 AM on Thursday for the last rites.
Earlier, at 7 PM, barricades were erected on the sleep lane of the main road, blocking the movement of people. A police contingent was deployed at the main gate of the residency. People coming from outside were prevented from entering the residency. People were coming and going, meeting each other, but silence prevailed. People said that food was not cooked in many houses today.

Tributes Paid at the Airport

Neeraj’s body was brought to Jaipur from Delhi at 8:15 PM on Wednesday on an IndiGo Airlines flight. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also arrived in Jaipur on the same flight. There, Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister Jogaram Patel, MP Manju Sharma, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, MLAs Kailash Verma, Rafiq Khan, Ramkesh Meena, Ajaypal Singh, and many other public representatives paid their tributes.

