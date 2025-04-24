Pahalgam Terror Attack: Grief and Anger as Neeraj Udhawani's Body Arrives Home

A Climate of Terror in the Country – Pallavi Kaur’s Question Wiping away her tears, local resident Pallavi Kaur said, “There is a climate of terror in the country; where are people safe?” Meanwhile, people were seen expressing their anger, shouting slogans like, “Do justice… do justice, eliminate terrorism… Neeraj bhai amar rahe, amar rahe…” (Long live Neeraj brother, long live Neeraj brother). At 8:50 PM, amidst police security, Neeraj’s body reached Forest View Residency. The police immediately escorted it inside and closed the main gate of the residency.

Neeraj’s Last Rites to be Performed Today Meanwhile, Minister of State for Soldiers’ Welfare, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also arrived and went straight to the residency. His wife Ayushi, elder brother Kishor, and sister-in-law Shubhi also arrived with the body. Neeraj’s body will be taken to Mokshdham in Jhalana at 9 AM on Thursday for the last rites.

Earlier, at 7 PM, barricades were erected on the sleep lane of the main road, blocking the movement of people. A police contingent was deployed at the main gate of the residency. People coming from outside were prevented from entering the residency. People were coming and going, meeting each other, but silence prevailed. People said that food was not cooked in many houses today.