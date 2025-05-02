Pakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation

Went to Pakistan in 2013, Received Espionage Training There During interrogation, the accused revealed to intelligence agencies that he went to Pakistan in 2013. There, he came into contact with officials from the Pakistani intelligence agency. Lured by money, he underwent espionage training and received a substantial sum in return. After returning to India, he used his mobile phone to send information about military exercises and movements in Jaisalmer to the ISI.

Continuously Provided Information to ISI Intelligence agencies stated that the accused continued to meet with ISI officials in Pakistan, lured by money. During meetings with his Pakistani handler, he provided information about the highly sensitive international border region in Jaisalmer. He continuously supplied information about the Indian Army and strategic areas.

Provided Indian SIM Cards to ISI Officers The accused spy, Pathan Khan, also provided Indian SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence officers for espionage purposes. In return, the ISI provided Pathan Khan with funds through various means. Using these Indian SIM cards, Pakistani officers attempted to entrap Indian soldiers using female officers in honey traps.

Case Registered Under Official Secrets Act After arresting the accused spy, Pathan Khan, he was taken from Jaisalmer to Jaipur where his mobile phone and other devices were examined. A case has been registered against Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act.