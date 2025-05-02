scriptPakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation | Pakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation

Rajasthan News: A major Pakistani spy has been apprehended in Rajasthan. Intelligence sources report the arrest of 40-year-old Pathan Khan, a resident of Mohan Garh in Jaisalmer. The spy, Pathan Khan, was allegedly providing information about the highly sensitive international border region in Jaisalmer to the ISI.

JaipurMay 02, 2025 / 01:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Intelligence has apprehended a spy accused of working for Pakistan’s ISI. The arrested spy, Pathan Khan, is a resident of Mohanagarh, Jaisalmer. According to Rajasthan Intelligence, officials from various security agencies in Jaipur are interrogating the accused, Pathan Khan. Jaisalmer is an extremely sensitive and strategically important area with constant military movement and exercises, according to Rajasthan Intelligence.

Went to Pakistan in 2013, Received Espionage Training There

During interrogation, the accused revealed to intelligence agencies that he went to Pakistan in 2013. There, he came into contact with officials from the Pakistani intelligence agency. Lured by money, he underwent espionage training and received a substantial sum in return. After returning to India, he used his mobile phone to send information about military exercises and movements in Jaisalmer to the ISI.

Continuously Provided Information to ISI

Intelligence agencies stated that the accused continued to meet with ISI officials in Pakistan, lured by money. During meetings with his Pakistani handler, he provided information about the highly sensitive international border region in Jaisalmer. He continuously supplied information about the Indian Army and strategic areas.

Provided Indian SIM Cards to ISI Officers

The accused spy, Pathan Khan, also provided Indian SIM cards to Pakistani intelligence officers for espionage purposes. In return, the ISI provided Pathan Khan with funds through various means. Using these Indian SIM cards, Pakistani officers attempted to entrap Indian soldiers using female officers in honey traps.

Case Registered Under Official Secrets Act

After arresting the accused spy, Pathan Khan, he was taken from Jaisalmer to Jaipur where his mobile phone and other devices were examined. A case has been registered against Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act.

