Pali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted

Sumerpur police station’s duty in-charge, Jala Ram, said that on Sunday night, a sleeper coach AC bus of Gujarat Private Travels, going from Gujarat to Delhi, caught fire due to a short circuit near Gandhi Circle in the city. The driver and conductor’s alertness helped in getting the passengers out of the bus. Otherwise, a major accident could have occurred. As soon as the information about the fire on the bus was received, the police reached the spot. They immediately called the fire brigades from Sumerpur and Shivganj and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the bus was completely burnt.

The police, including Sumerpur police station in-charge, Nagar Palika Health Inspector Yashwant Parihar, and fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and brought the fire under control after getting information about the incident. More than 50 passengers were on board the bus There were more than 50 passengers on board the bus going from Gujarat to Delhi. All passengers were safely taken out of the bus on time. The luggage of the passengers was also taken out of the bus through the windows, which prevented a major accident.