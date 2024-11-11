scriptPali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Pali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted

Pali Accident News : A sleeper coach AC bus caught fire due to a short circuit in Pali district’s Sumerpur…

PaliNov 11, 2024 / 05:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Watch Video : गुजरात से दिल्ली जा रही बस में लगी आग, मची अफरा-तफरी, 50 से ज्यादा यात्रियों को बचाया

पाली जिले के सुमेरपुर में एक निजी बस में लगी आग।

A sleeper coach AC bus caught fire due to a short circuit in Pali district’s Sumerpur on Sunday night while going from Gujarat to Delhi. Chaos erupted during this time. Passengers were safely taken out of the bus, otherwise, a major accident could have occurred.
Sumerpur police station’s duty in-charge, Jala Ram, said that on Sunday night, a sleeper coach AC bus of Gujarat Private Travels, going from Gujarat to Delhi, caught fire due to a short circuit near Gandhi Circle in the city. The driver and conductor’s alertness helped in getting the passengers out of the bus. Otherwise, a major accident could have occurred. As soon as the information about the fire on the bus was received, the police reached the spot. They immediately called the fire brigades from Sumerpur and Shivganj and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the bus was completely burnt.
The police, including Sumerpur police station in-charge, Nagar Palika Health Inspector Yashwant Parihar, and fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and brought the fire under control after getting information about the incident.

More than 50 passengers were on board the bus

There were more than 50 passengers on board the bus going from Gujarat to Delhi. All passengers were safely taken out of the bus on time. The luggage of the passengers was also taken out of the bus through the windows, which prevented a major accident.

News / Special / Pali News : More than 50 passengers caught fire in a bus going from Gujarat to Delhi, chaos erupted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

Political

Maharashtra Election: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

in 2 hours

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

Special

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

2 hours ago

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli arrives in Perth, practice to commence tomorrow

Cricket News

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli arrives in Perth, practice to commence tomorrow

in a moment

Digital Arrest for the First Time in Live Action, Police Save Dubai Businessman

News Bulletin

Digital Arrest for the First Time in Live Action, Police Save Dubai Businessman

in 12 minutes

Latest Special

Udaipur: Foreign girl resisted molestation, then a history-sheeter fired at her, police revealed

Special

Udaipur: Foreign girl resisted molestation, then a history-sheeter fired at her, police revealed

2 hours ago

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

Special

Holiday: Public holiday announced on 12, 13, 14, and 15 November; schools, banks, and offices to remain closed

2 hours ago

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

Special

Seven years ago, a food court was built, but the corporation forgot to allot shops

2 hours ago

Rajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law

Special

Rajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.