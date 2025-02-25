Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

Paper Leak on Social Media: On Monday, the first-semester computer exam paper was leaked an hour early, at 11:00 AM, on Telegram and Instagram groups.

Alwar•Feb 25, 2025 / 02:50 pm• Patrika Desk

Paper leaks continue unabated at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Alwar. On Monday, the first-semester computer exam paper was leaked an hour early at 11 am on Telegram and Instagram groups. It is reported that several students are members of these groups. Notably, some students were reportedly charged up to ₹500 to join these groups. These groups also allegedly leaked Zoology Semester-1, Maths Semester-1, Geography Semester-3, and Hindi exam papers before their respective exams. Students from Dehlabas, Kishangarh, and Banasur are reportedly involved. Furthermore, reports suggest students were called an hour before the exam.

Transparency Under Scrutiny While Matsya University claims to conduct transparent examinations, the continuous paper leaks raise serious questions. The appearance of exam papers on social media before the exams is a grave concern. The university administration must address this issue. Furthermore, money is being charged for access to these groups that leak papers. This is happening despite the government’s repeated claims of taking action against paper leaks. Such fraudulent activities lead to disappointment among hardworking students. Matsya University has approximately 50,000 students appearing for examinations. Lokesh Meena, Registrar, Matsya University, Alwar An investigation will be conducted into this matter. An FIR will be filed against those found guilty. The matter is being looked into.