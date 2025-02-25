Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

Transparency Under Scrutiny While Matsya University claims to conduct transparent examinations, the continuous paper leaks raise serious questions. The appearance of exam papers on social media before the exams is a grave concern. The university administration must address this issue. Furthermore, money is being charged for access to these groups that leak papers. This is happening despite the government’s repeated claims of taking action against paper leaks. Such fraudulent activities lead to disappointment among hardworking students. Matsya University has approximately 50,000 students appearing for examinations.
An investigation will be conducted into this matter. An FIR will be filed against those found guilty. The matter is being looked into.
- Lokesh Meena, Registrar, Matsya University, Alwar