Jaipur: Patel Nagar Housing Scheme Lottery To Be Announced After Govind Vihar, Atal Vihar

The JDA has already conducted lotteries for two residential schemes. The lottery for the Atal Vihar residential scheme was held on 14 February, and the lottery for the Govind Vihar residential scheme was held on 20 February.
Patel Nagar Residential Scheme at a Glance 1- Applications for the scheme were accepted from 14 January to 13 February. 2- A total of 270 plots will be allotted through the lottery. 3- The Patel Nagar scheme is located in Khori Ropara.
4- The scheme offers only two plot size categories. 5- The reserved rate for plots is ₹18,000 per square metre. 6- The scheme includes 138 plots ranging from 76 to 120 square metres and 132 plots ranging from 121 to 220 square metres.
7- The lottery for the scheme will be held on 24 February.
Three More New Residential Schemes from JDA Soon Enthusiastic about the bumper applications received for the three current residential schemes, the JDA is planning to launch three more new residential schemes soon. During the lottery for the Atal Vihar residential scheme on 14 February, the Minister of Autonomous Administration and Urban Development, Jhabar Singh Kharra, announced that the JDA would launch three new residential schemes in Jaipur city. It is anticipated that these three residential schemes may be launched in late January or early February. The JDA has completed all preparations for this.