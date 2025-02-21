Jaipur: Patel Nagar Housing Scheme Lottery To Be Announced After Govind Vihar, Atal Vihar

The JDA has already conducted lotteries for two residential schemes. The lottery for the Atal Vihar residential scheme was held on 14 February, and the lottery for the Govind Vihar residential scheme was held on 20 February.

Patel Nagar Residential Scheme at a Glance 1- Applications for the scheme were accepted from 14 January to 13 February. 2- A total of 270 plots will be allotted through the lottery. 3- The Patel Nagar scheme is located in Khori Ropara.

4- The scheme offers only two plot size categories. 5- The reserved rate for plots is ₹18,000 per square metre. 6- The scheme includes 138 plots ranging from 76 to 120 square metres and 132 plots ranging from 121 to 220 square metres.