Phalodi Satta Bazar Shifts Prediction on Delhi Elections, Causes Stir in AAP Camp

Phalodi Satta Bazar Update News: A day before the Delhi Assembly elections voting, the Phalodi Satta Bazar has released a new prediction.

JodhpurFeb 04, 2025 / 03:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Phalodi Satta Bazar
Voting for the 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on 5 February. According to the Election Commission, a total of 699 candidates from various parties, including independents, are in the fray.
Now, the Phalodi Satta Bazaar (Phalodi Satta Market) in Rajasthan has created a stir in the election atmosphere with a new prediction. For several days, the Phalodi Satta Bazaar has been closely observing the Delhi Assembly elections, periodically making predictions about the election results.

Relief for BJP

Meanwhile, the new rates from the Phalodi Satta Bazaar have caused a stir in the Aam Aadmi Party camp, while bringing relief to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Until now, the market rates indicated a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Close Contest

The new market rates now show a close contest. The Phalodi Satta Bazaar is now predicting 35 to 37 seats for the AAP. While the AAP still appears to be above the majority mark, the BJP is now projected to win 33 to 35 seats, up from the earlier prediction of 31 to 33 seats.
Voting for Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats will take place on Wednesday. The results will be declared on 8 February. The majority mark in the Delhi Legislative Assembly is 36.

Note: The information provided here is based on information from experts in the Phalodi Satta Bazaar. Our aim is not to encourage gambling in any way.

