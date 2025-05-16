scriptPM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public | PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for the first time after 'Operation Sindoor' success, to address public | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Operation Sindoor: Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Union Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal along with state and central government ministers will arrive in Bikaner on May 17.

BikanerMay 16, 2025 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

During the Indian Army’s anti-terror operation ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bikaner on 22 May. In Deshnok, he will digitally inaugurate railway stations built across the country under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. He will also address the public during the event.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also participate. Prior to this, on 17 May, Union Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal, along with ministers from the state and central governments, will arrive in Bikaner to finalise the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.
Following indications from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the district administration became active on Thursday. Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, two high-tech railway stations, Dabwali and Gogamedi, have been completed in the Bikaner division. Work on Lalgarh station in Bikaner is also nearing completion. The Desnok railway station in the Jodhpur division has been completed. Under this scheme, 22 stations in the Bikaner division are being redeveloped.
Law Minister Meghwal to arrive on 17 May

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with ministers from the state and central governments, will arrive in Bikaner on 17 May. District Collector and Superintendent of Police, along with other officials, reached Desnok late Thursday evening to oversee arrangements, including the helipad.

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after 'Operation Sindoor' success, to address public

