PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also participate. Prior to this, on 17 May, Union Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal, along with ministers from the state and central governments, will arrive in Bikaner to finalise the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Following indications from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the district administration became active on Thursday. Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, two high-tech railway stations, Dabwali and Gogamedi, have been completed in the Bikaner division. Work on Lalgarh station in Bikaner is also nearing completion. The Desnok railway station in the Jodhpur division has been completed. Under this scheme, 22 stations in the Bikaner division are being redeveloped.