Jaipur: Alert in Rajasthan after airstrike on Pakistan, Jodhpur airport shut till noon

Celebrations broke out in Balotra, Barmer district, bordering the India-Pakistan border, following India’s airstrikes on terrorist camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

May 07, 2025 / 08:51 am

Patrika Desk

Following the Pulwama terror attack, India launched airstrikes late Tuesday night on terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’. An alert has been issued along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his happiness on X (formerly Twitter) following the airstrikes, and a celebratory atmosphere prevails across the state.
Following the airstrikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, the BSF, the first line of defence, has been put on high alert in Barmer. Local security forces are on high alert regarding internal security and have appealed to the public to remain calm. Fighter jets have also been seen patrolling the border. As a precaution, Jodhpur airport has been closed to the public until 12 noon by Air India.

Celebrations Erupt After Airstrikes

Celebrations broke out in Balotra, Barmer district, bordering the India-Pakistan border, following India’s airstrikes on terrorist camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Hundreds of young people celebrated in the main square of the city by bursting firecrackers. Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Pakistan Murdabad” were raised.
The Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Pakistani army has confirmed this, stating that Indian missile strikes targeted several areas within Pakistan’s borders.

