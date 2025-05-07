Jaipur: Alert in Rajasthan after airstrike on Pakistan, Jodhpur airport shut till noon

“शौर्यं तेजः संयमश्च, यत्र भारतसैनिका:।

"शौर्यं तेजः संयमश्च, यत्र भारतसैनिका:।

विजयं तेषु नित्यं स्यात्, जयतु भारतमाता॥" भारत माता की जय🇮🇳#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/9UMTPO1DNe— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) May 6, 2025 Following the airstrikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, the BSF, the first line of defence, has been put on high alert in Barmer. Local security forces are on high alert regarding internal security and have appealed to the public to remain calm. Fighter jets have also been seen patrolling the border. As a precaution, Jodhpur airport has been closed to the public until 12 noon by Air India.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Visuals/Audio of fighter jets at a forward location in Rajasthan (exact location not being disclosed) pic.twitter.com/bQpfmdfTHr — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025 Celebrations Erupt After Airstrikes Celebrations broke out in Balotra, Barmer district, bordering the India-Pakistan border, following India’s airstrikes on terrorist camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Hundreds of young people celebrated in the main square of the city by bursting firecrackers. Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Pakistan Murdabad” were raised. Celebrations broke out in Balotra, Barmer district, bordering the India-Pakistan border, following India’s airstrikes on terrorist camps as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Hundreds of young people celebrated in the main square of the city by bursting firecrackers. Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Pakistan Murdabad” were raised.

The Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Pakistani army has confirmed this, stating that Indian missile strikes targeted several areas within Pakistan’s borders.