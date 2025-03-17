scriptPower Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Power Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced

Good News: Consumers will no longer need to visit DISCOM offices. The application process will now be more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly. Additionally, pending connections can be monitored online.

JaipurMar 17, 2025 / 02:09 pm

Patrika Desk

New Electricity Connection Update: Changes have been made via e-Mitra to simplify the application process for new electricity connections in the state. Aarti Dogra, Chairperson of the DISCOMs, explained that the e-Mitra application has now been integrated with the DISCOMs’ New Connection Management System (NCMS) module. This means that applications submitted through e-Mitra will now have inspections, demand note issuance, and all other processes handled by DISCOM employees through the NCMS module.
This step eliminates the need for applicants to visit DISCOM offices for connections. The application process will now be more streamlined, transparent, and easier. Online monitoring of pending connections will also be possible. Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer electricity distribution companies have launched this new facility.
Previously, electricity bill payments, connection applications, and other services were available through e-Mitra, but the lack of integration with the NCMS module meant applicants still had to visit DISCOM offices. This new system will resolve this issue.
Aarti Dogra stated that other services, such as increasing or decreasing electricity load, name and category changes, will soon be available through e-Mitra. The facility to apply for new connections will also be available on the Bijli Mitra mobile app.

Boost to Paperless System

Aarti Dogra explained that this change will reduce the need to create separate manual files for each connection in sub-division offices, thereby reducing the burden of files. This will strengthen the paperless system in Rajasthan DISCOMs’ operations.

Transparency in Site Inspections

A significant change has also been made regarding site inspections after applying for a new connection. The JEN site verification mobile application has now been integrated with the NCMS. This will allow for on-site preparation of connection feasibility and estimates. This integration will bring transparency to site inspections and save time.

News / Special / Power Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

National News

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

15 minutes ago

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

in 1 hour

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Sports

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

in 2 hours

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

Cricket News

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

2 days ago

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

Special

Jaipur to See Development Surge as JDA Jurisdiction Doubles, Transforming 633 Villages

2 days ago

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

Special

Heatwave Alert: Cyclone over Rajasthan to bring intense heat to Madhya Pradesh after Holi

3 days ago

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

Special

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.