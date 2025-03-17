Power Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced

This step eliminates the need for applicants to visit DISCOM offices for connections. The application process will now be more streamlined, transparent, and easier. Online monitoring of pending connections will also be possible. Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer electricity distribution companies have launched this new facility.

Previously, electricity bill payments, connection applications, and other services were available through e-Mitra, but the lack of integration with the NCMS module meant applicants still had to visit DISCOM offices. This new system will resolve this issue.

Aarti Dogra stated that other services, such as increasing or decreasing electricity load, name and category changes, will soon be available through e-Mitra. The facility to apply for new connections will also be available on the Bijli Mitra mobile app.

Boost to Paperless System Aarti Dogra explained that this change will reduce the need to create separate manual files for each connection in sub-division offices, thereby reducing the burden of files. This will strengthen the paperless system in Rajasthan DISCOMs’ operations.