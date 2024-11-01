scriptPushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Pushkar Fair 2024: World-Famous Mela Starts Saturday, 2nd November

AjmerNov 01, 2024 / 09:30 am

Patrika Desk

Pushkar Mela 2024 will Start from Tomorrow Different Scenes will be Seen Police is Ready
Pushkar Fair 2024 : If you want to experience the culture of Rajasthan closely and enjoy it, your wait is over. The world-famous Pushkar Mela is going to start from tomorrow, Saturday, 2nd November. In the Pushkar Mela, you will get to see the culture of Rajasthan up close. This fair will start from 2nd November and will end on 17th November. You will get to see the largest animal fair in the country. The main attraction of this fair is the camel, the ship of the desert. Many competitions are organised here, in which tourists from the country and abroad also participate. Security arrangements are being made, and the police will be on high alert.

Pushkar Mela will be held 15 km away from Ajmer district

The Pushkar Mela, which has been going on for over 100 years, is being organised 15 km away from Ajmer district in Rajasthan. In this fair, a large-scale camel trade takes place. People bring their decorated camels to this fair in a unique style.

Many attractive and heart-winning competitions will be organised

The Rajasthan Tourism Department organizes many competitions in the Pushkar Mela, including Shilpgram, cultural programs, sports, and other events. In this fair, cricket, football, wrestling, and kabaddi matches are organised for domestic and foreign tourists. The decoration of camels and horses, dance, and other competitions are the main attractions of this fair. Tourists capture these beautiful moments with their cameras.

Panchteerth Snan

In the 15-day international Pushkar Mela in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the Panchteerth Snan will be of only four days instead of five. According to the information received, the Panchteerth Snan will take place from 12th November to 15th November.

News / Special / Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

News

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

in 2 hours

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

News

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

in 2 hours

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

in 3 hours

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

Festivals

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

in 3 hours

Latest Special

On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

Special

On a chair: Grandsons carry 96-year-old grandmother up 1,100 steps for a blessed visit to Balaji

2 days ago

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

Special

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

2 days ago

Seven districts in Rajasthan to receive Diwali gift; PM Modi to lay the foundation stone

Special

Seven districts in Rajasthan to receive Diwali gift; PM Modi to lay the foundation stone

3 days ago

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

Special

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.