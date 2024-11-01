Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Pushkar Mela will be held 15 km away from Ajmer district The Pushkar Mela, which has been going on for over 100 years, is being organised 15 km away from Ajmer district in Rajasthan. In this fair, a large-scale camel trade takes place. People bring their decorated camels to this fair in a unique style.

Many attractive and heart-winning competitions will be organised The Rajasthan Tourism Department organizes many competitions in the Pushkar Mela, including Shilpgram, cultural programs, sports, and other events. In this fair, cricket, football, wrestling, and kabaddi matches are organised for domestic and foreign tourists. The decoration of camels and horses, dance, and other competitions are the main attractions of this fair. Tourists capture these beautiful moments with their cameras.