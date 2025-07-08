Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away

It is noteworthy that AIIMS Jodhpur, in its post, stated: “Honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw (81 years), passed away at 11:52 am today at AIIMS Jodhpur. He had been critically ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved. The AIIMS Jodhpur family prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”