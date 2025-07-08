8 July 2025,

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away

The father of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur hospital.

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

The father of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS Jodhpur. He had been unwell for a considerable period. Daulal Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister's father, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. AIIMS Jodhpur announced his demise via a social media post.

Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Jodhpur from Delhi at 10:30 am via air. He proceeded directly to his home from the airport, where other family members were present. Daulal Vaishnaw hailed from Jeevand Kalan village in Pali district, Rajasthan. He was a former village head (Sarpanch).

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) expressed condolences on the passing of Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, stating: “The news of the passing of Hon'ble Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the grieving family during this difficult time.”

AIIMS Jodhpur Confirms Demise

It is noteworthy that AIIMS Jodhpur, in its post, stated: “Honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw (81 years), passed away at 11:52 am today at AIIMS Jodhpur. He had been critically ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved. The AIIMS Jodhpur family prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 02:06 pm

English News / Special / Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away
