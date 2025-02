Railway Relief: Rajasthan Adds Coaches to Seven Train Pairs; check details

Permanent Increase in Coaches Across 7 Train Pairs – Udaipur City – Khajuraho: 1 additional general class coach from March 1st

– Gandhidham: 1 additional 2AC and 1 sleeper coach from March 1st

– Barmer – Rishikesh: 1 additional sleeper coach from March 1st

– Rishikesh – Sri Ganganagar: 1 additional sleeper coach from March 2nd

– Bikaner – Delhi Sarai: 2 additional sleeper coaches from March 1st

– Delhi Sarai – Sikar: 1 additional 3AC and 2 sleeper coaches from March 5th

– Delhi Sarai – Jodhpur: 1 additional 3AC and 2 sleeper coaches from March 5th

Train Cancellations Due to Operational Reasons Related to Maha Kumbh Mela – 12307 Howrah-Jodhpur: Cancelled on February 25th and 26th

– 12308 Jodhpur-Howrah: Cancelled on February 24th and 25th

– 22307 Howrah-Bikaner: Cancelled on February 24th

– 22308 Bikaner-Howrah: Cancelled on February 22nd, 23rd and 26th

– 12324 Barmer-Howrah: Cancelled on February 26th

– 12323 Howrah-Barmer: Cancelled on February 28th

– 12495 Bikaner-Kolkata: Cancelled on February 27th

– 12496 Kolkata-Bikaner: Cancelled on February 28th

– 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati: Route changed on February 26th. The train will now run via Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.