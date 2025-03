Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

Cancelled Trains ● Train number 22165 Bhopal – Singrauli Express cancelled on 8 March. ● Train number 22166 Singrauli – Bhopal Express cancelled on 11 March. Trains with Altered Routes ● Train number 18009 Santragachi – Ajmer Express will run on an altered route on 7 March.

● Train number 03397 Dhanbad – Nasik Express will run on an altered route on 7 March. ● Train number 19414 Kolkata – Ahmedabad Express will run on an altered route on 8 March.

● Train number 03998 Nasik – Dhanbad Express will run on an altered route on 9 March. ● Train number 19608 Madar Junction – Kolkata Express will run on an altered route on 10 March.

● Train number 13025 will run on an altered route on 10 March.