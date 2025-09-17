Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rain Alert for Eastern Rajasthan: Monsoon Retreats from West, Light Showers Expected

The Meteorological Department issued an alert at 4:30 PM on 17 September. This alert indicates the possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in and around Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli districts.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

IMD heavy rain warning
Rajasthan Weather (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. While the monsoon is gradually withdrawing from Rajasthan, it has almost completely withdrawn from West Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has officially announced this. However, clouds have once again settled over the skies of East Rajasthan. A rain alert has been issued for three districts in the next three hours.

The Meteorological Department issued the alert at 4:30 PM on 17 September. This alert indicates that light rain with thunderstorms is possible in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli districts and surrounding areas. A yellow alert has been issued for these three districts. The possibility of rain has persisted in these districts since morning. This is the third rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department since morning.

Rainfall in the Last Twenty-Four Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather remained dry throughout Rajasthan in the last twenty-four hours. There was no rainfall in West Rajasthan, but light drizzle occurred in one or two places in East Rajasthan. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Mania in Dholpur district, at 7 mm.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 05:24 pm

English News / Special / Rain Alert for Eastern Rajasthan: Monsoon Retreats from West, Light Showers Expected
