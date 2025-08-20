Rain Alert for Five Districts in Next Three Hours

Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for five districts of Rajasthan. This alert forecasts the likelihood of rain in these districts.
The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, issued the alert at 10:00 AM on 20 August. This alert predicts rain in the districts of Ganganagar, Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. This alert is valid for the next three hours.
There is also a possibility of lightning during this period. Winds will also blow at a speed of 30 kilometres per hour.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to the formation of back-to-back low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, the monsoon will remain active in most parts of the state during the last week of August. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of increased rainfall activity.