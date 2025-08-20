Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Special

Rain Alert for Five Districts in Next Three Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, the formation of back-to-back low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days will keep the monsoon active over most parts of the state during the last week of August. Furthermore, there is a strong likelihood of increased rainfall activity.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

IMD warning for heavy to very heavy rain
Rain (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for five districts of Rajasthan. This alert forecasts the likelihood of rain in these districts.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, issued the alert at 10:00 AM on 20 August. This alert predicts rain in the districts of Ganganagar, Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. This alert is valid for the next three hours.

There is also a possibility of lightning during this period. Winds will also blow at a speed of 30 kilometres per hour.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the formation of back-to-back low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, the monsoon will remain active in most parts of the state during the last week of August. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of increased rainfall activity.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 11:36 am

English News / Special / Rain Alert for Five Districts in Next Three Hours
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.